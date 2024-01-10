5.2 C
Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros
Entertainment

Tom Cruise inks deal with Warner Bros

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and studio Warner Bros Discovery have announced a new partnership that will see them develop and produce theatrical films.

Cruise, known for delivering blockbusters like Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun series, and many more, will also star in the feature film projects, a press release said.

As part of the deal, Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros Discovery lot in Burbank, California.

The pact with Warner Bros will mark a sort of homecoming for Cruise, who started his cinema journey with the studio’s Risky Business and then worked on films such as Edge of Tomorrow, Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire, and Magnolia.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, hailed Cruise as an “absolute legend” of the film industry.

“Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days, and, in fact, when we first sat down with David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros!’

“Today, that becomes a reality and we are one step closer to achieving our ambition. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros. and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead,” they said.

Cruise said he looks forward to making “great movies” with Warner Bros Discovery.

“I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, movie fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together,” the 61-year-old actor said.

Cruise’s upcoming projects include the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise as well as an upcoming action movie with filmmaker Doug Liman, who also directed the actor’s Edge of Tomorrow.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

