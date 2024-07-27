Paris Olympics begin with dazzling Seine river parade and performances

France dazzled the world with a colorful and vibrant opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris on Friday (26). The city turned into a huge amphitheater, and the river Seine was used as a track for the athletes’ parade.

The ceremony began with the ‘Parade of Nations,’ where athletes from 205 countries and one refugee team sailed down the Seine on boats, despite heavy rain.

Hindi was among the six languages used in infographics during a segment called ‘sisterhood,’ paying tribute to prominent French women.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open, marking the start of 16 days of competition.

The highlight of the ceremony was the athletes’ march on the Seine river. The show started with French President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach, after a pre-recorded video of football legend Zinedine Zidane running with the Olympic flame.

The six-kilometer parade began from the Austerlitz bridge, with 85 boats carrying more than 6800 athletes. Many athletes missed the ceremony due to competitions on Saturday (27).

The arrivals followed the French alphabetical order. Greece, the spiritual home of the Games, came first, followed by the Refugee team. France, as the host country, came last to loud cheers. The USA, the 2028 Olympics host, preceded France, and Australia, the 2032 host, came just before the USA.

India’s contingent, led by flag-bearers PV Sindhu and A Sharath Kamal, was 84th. The women wore sarees, and the men wore ‘kurta-pajama’ in the national flag’s colors. A total of 78 Indian athletes and officials participated.

The boats passed iconic landmarks like the restored Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre Museum, and some Games venues. Notre Dame, which was gutted by fire five years ago, featured prominently.

American Pop superstar Lady Gaga was among the first international artists to perform. Artistic director Thomas Jolly helmed the ceremony.

A mysterious torch-bearer drew attention as he moved around the city with the flame. He crossed the Seine on a zip-wire after cabaret performers completed their act.

The ceremony included fun elements like the Minions and the missing Mona Lisa, which was found floating on the Seine. Dance performances were held on the bridges along the parade route, with more than two lakh free tickets distributed and over one lakh sold.

A glimpse of the Monnaie de Paris workshops, where the medals were made, honored the city’s craftsmanship. A total of 5,084 medals are being produced for the Games, each containing a piece of the Eiffel Tower.

A segment titled ’emancipation’ paid tribute to the 18th century French Revolution. A figurine of Marie Antoinette’s decapitated torso was part of the act. She is infamously quoted as saying, “Let them eat cake,” when told about the financial distress of the French commoners.

After the Parade of Nations, cultural events began. French singer Juliette Armanet performed a song calling for world peace. A rider on a metal horse galloped down the Seine with the Olympic flag.

The ceremony included images from past Olympics showing momentous performances. Organizers promised an unforgettable spectacle, overcoming logistical and security challenges. Over 300,000 people watched from the banks of the Seine, with billions tuning in on television.

This is the third time Paris is hosting the Olympics, after 1900 and 1924. India is represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women.