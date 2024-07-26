25.9 C
New York
Friday, July 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsKamala Harris' stepdaughter defends her against JD Vance's 'childless' remarks
NewsTrending

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter defends her against JD Vance’s ‘childless’ remarks

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff, and Vice President Mike Pence stand as Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Related stories

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter criticized Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance for comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris. In a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Vance referred to Harris as one of the “childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” He also said, “If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”

Harris is the stepmother of Doug Emhoff’s two children, Ella and Cole, who call her “Momala.”

Kerstin Emhoff, Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife, called Vance’s comments “baseless.” She told NBC News, “For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Ella Emhoff, 25, posted on her Instagram story in support of her mother’s statement. She wrote, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” She also added, “I love my three parents.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who now has two children, also criticized Vance’s comments. He said on CNN, “The really sad thing is, he said that after Chasten and I had been through a fairly heartbreaking setback in our adoption journey. He couldn’t have known that, but maybe that’s why you shouldn’t be talking about other people’s children.”

- Advertisement -

Buttigieg added, “It’s about … people’s families whose well-being will depend on whether we go into a future led by somebody like Kamala Harris who is focused on expanding the prosperity and the freedom, the well-being of our families.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
US issues travel advisory for India’s Manipur amidst ongoing violence and crime

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

US issues travel advisory for India’s Manipur amidst ongoing violence and crime

News 0
The United States has advised its citizens not to...

Nita Ambani re-elected unanimously as member of International Olympic Committee

News 0
Indian sports administrator Nita Ambani and wife of business...

Research in Matrixyl Peptide and Cellular Regeneration

Uncategorized 0
Matrixyl, a synthetic peptide known scientifically as palmitoyl pentapeptide-4,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc