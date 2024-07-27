Olympics participants react to cardboard beds in Paris, what are they for?

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics has reignited discussions and rumors about the “anti-sex” cardboard beds in the Olympic Village.

The cardboard beds first went viral in 2021 after American runner Paul Chelimo posted on Twitter, claiming the beds were designed to prevent intimacy among athletes.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” Chelimo wrote. “At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Reinoso (@sofireinoso)

Photos made the beds appear flimsy, and rumors spread that they would collapse under intense physical activity or if more than one person used them.

However, athletes quickly debunked this myth by posting videos of themselves jumping on the beds to prove their durability.

- Advertisement -

During the pandemic, this rumor spread widely, but it has resurfaced for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Once again, athletes are taking to social media to reveal the truth—the beds are sturdy and were never meant to prevent intimacy.

Cardboard beds are back at the 2024 Paris Olympics to make the Games more environmentally friendly. Some athletes think these beds also ensure that Olympians only sweat on the field.

These 100% cardboard bed frames were first used at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021. Athletes found these recyclable beds in their rooms at the Olympic Village in Paris this week.

In 2021, athletes joked that the beds were “anti-sex,” referring to rumors about the Olympic Village being a hotspot for hookups. But organizers say the beds are focused on sustainability.

“These sustainable beds are 100% made in France and will be fully recycled in France after the Games,” says a video on the Olympics’ official YouTube channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

The cardboard base can be adjusted for each athlete’s height, and the “mattress” has three modules that can be flipped to change firmness.

Athletes shared mixed reviews on social media about the beds’ quality.

Australian water poloist Matilda Kearns wrote on TikTok that she “already had a massage to undo the damage” of the bed, calling it “rock solid” even on the softest setting. Her manager got the team mattress toppers to improve their sleep.

British diver Tom Daley recorded himself jumping on the bed, confirming its sturdiness.

The beds are part of efforts to make the Games greener. The athletes’ village also doesn’t have air conditioning, using water pipes under the floorboards to keep cool. Team USA and others sent portable units for their rooms instead.