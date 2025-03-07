From Olympian to fugitive: Ryan Wedding added to FBI’s most wanted list

Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, once known for his skills on the slopes, is now on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly leading a violent transnational drug enterprise and ordering multiple murders. The U.S. Department of State is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Ryan Wedding, 43, a Canadian national who competed in the Giant Slalom event at the 2002 Winter Olympics, has been accused of running an extensive cocaine trafficking operation spanning Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Authorities claim he and his second-in-command, Andrew Clark, orchestrated the shipment of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine through stash houses in Southern California before delivering them to Canada via long-haul trucks.

Nicknamed “El Jefe,” Wedding’s criminal network is also linked to multiple homicides, allegedly carried out to maintain control over his empire. The FBI, in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies, is intensifying efforts to capture him before he can commit further crimes.

Wedding’s addition to the FBI’s Most Wanted list marks the 535th placement in its history, replacing fugitive Alexis Flores. According to an indictment from the Central District of California, Wedding and Clark face charges including running a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and conspiracy to commit murder. If convicted, they face a mandatory life sentence.

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has authorized a $10 million reward for Wedding’s capture. Additionally, the FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and extradition, with Canada and Mexico also involved in the manhunt.

“The former Canadian snowboarder unleashed an avalanche of death and destruction, here and abroad,” said Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division. “Now, his face will be on the ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ posters.”

The indictment alleges that Wedding’s organization was responsible for multiple killings, including the November 2023 murders of two family members in Ontario, Canada, over a stolen drug shipment. A third family member survived but sustained severe injuries. In May 2024, Wedding allegedly ordered another murder over a drug debt, while his associate, Clark, is linked to a separate killing in April 2024.

Authorities believe Wedding is hiding in Mexico but have not ruled out his presence in the U.S., Canada, or Central and South America. The FBI is urging anyone with information to contact them via WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram at +1-424-495-0614 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Fugitive Details

Full Name: Ryan James Wedding

Ryan James Wedding Aliases: James Conrad King, Jesse King, “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “El Jefe”

James Conrad King, Jesse King, “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “El Jefe” Date of Birth: September 14, 1981

September 14, 1981 Height: 6’3” | Weight: 240 lbs. (may vary)

6’3” | Weight: 240 lbs. (may vary) Hair: Brown (may wear a beard) | Eyes: Blue

Brown (may wear a beard) | Blue Nationality: Canadian | Birthplace: Thunder Bay, Canada

Wedding’s case highlights the growing influence of transnational criminal organizations and the relentless efforts of law enforcement to dismantle them.