‘Dhurandhar’ review roundup: Mixed social reactions as Ranveer Singh leads high-scale spy thriller

Highlights:

Dhurandhar viewers discuss the film’s action design, pacing, and background score.

Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan receive repeated mentions in early posts.

Some users point to the 214-minute runtime, though many still call the film “worth the money”.

Audiences expect a steady box office run for the £28 million (₹2.9 billion) production.

Early Friday screenings of Dhurandhar produced a fast stream of audience feedback, with reactions surfacing across X within hours of the first show. For many viewers, Dhurandhar marks a significant return for Ranveer Singh to a full-scale spy narrative. Posts throughout the morning and afternoon consistently linked his performance to grit, emotional weight, and intensity. Several users also positioned the film as one of Aditya Dhar’s strongest directorial efforts.

Social activity surrounding Dhurandhar accelerated quickly, driving the film’s title into trending sections. Users combined short comments with quick reactions, creating a steady flow of discussion on what they described as the film’s scale, sharp editing, and high-impact action sequences. One viewer noted that the action was “bloody and intense” and added that the background score created “goosebumps”.

Another post highlighted the first half in particular, pointing to the soundtrack choices and early character builds. Several users repeated a common observation: Dhurandhar aims big, and the scale is visible in nearly every frame.

How Viewers Responded to Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh’s performance emerged as the most consistent topic in the early Dhurandhar review cycle. Many users referred to him as the “best actor of this generation”, while one described his screen presence as carrying “alpha energy”.

Akshaye Khanna and R Madhavan also drew attention. Akshaye Khanna’s scenes, in particular, were frequently highlighted. One recurrent comment claimed he “stealing the show whenever he appears”, and several users called his sequences among the strongest in the film. The comparison to other recent releases also surfaced in one viewer’s post labeling the film “Animal ka baap”, a phrase that circulated in multiple retweets.

It’s almost 1 hour 20 mins into #Dhurandhar and the movie is extremely indulgent and not engaging! The movie just goes from one event to another with no solid flow, after a point you just stop caring about the ongoing on the screen. pic.twitter.com/UopM5MtvNO — 𝙿𝚘𝙼 🌶️ (@Instajustice13) December 5, 2025

Dhurandhar: Reactions to the Action, Pacing, and Runtime

The action design became one of the most discussed aspects of Dhurandhar. Many users described the action as raw and grounded, particularly noting chase segments and rescue sequences. These scenes were mentioned repeatedly in short viewer reactions.

The runtime, at 214 minutes, produced mixed responses. A few viewers posted that the length felt heavy in certain sections and suggested the film could have been shorter. However, the same comments also stated that the pace improves after the interval. Several users emphasized that the final act of Dhurandhar delivers the strongest momentum and provides a convincing close to the large-scale narrative.

What Comes Next for Dhurandhar After Early Viewer Response

Audience comments also focused on the film’s large production scale. With a budget of approximately £28 million (₹2.9 billion), expectations for opening weekend numbers remain high. Several posts referenced a planned sequel, and some users pointed out that the post-credit scene serves as a clear link to the next part of the story.

One viewer summed up the early sentiment in a direct line: the story may feel familiar, but the way Dhurandhar has been shot “hits from the first frame”. The first round of Dhurandhar online reactions suggests a strong start for the film’s box office prospects. How those impressions translate into sustained ticket sales will become clear once full weekend data is released.