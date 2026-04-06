Taco Bell to launch ‘Butter Chicken Taco’ in US after winning National vote

Highlights:

Taco Bell Butter Chicken Taco wins 65% of nationwide US vote

Limited-time launch scheduled for 2026

Product combines Indian butter chicken with a crispy chalupa shell

Butter chicken originated in Delhi in the 1950s

Dish reflects growing demand for Indian flavors in the US

Taco Bell will introduce its Butter Chicken Taco in the United States in 2026 after the product secured a decisive victory in the brand’s ‘Global Taco Vote’ campaign. The Indian-inspired option competed against Thailand’s Kickin Chicken Taco and won 65 percent of the total votes.

The result highlights increasing interest in Indian cuisine among mainstream American consumers. The company has confirmed that the Butter Chicken Taco will be released as a limited-time offering.

Taco Bell Brings Indian Butter Chicken to US Menu

The Butter Chicken Taco features shredded, slow-roasted chicken prepared in a tomato-cream sauce infused with Indian spices. The filling is served inside a crispy fried chalupa shell, creating a combination of textures similar to a layered flatbread such as paratha.

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This product reflects Taco Bell’s strategy of adapting global flavors into its existing menu formats. The fusion approach blends a widely recognized Indian dish with a format familiar to US fast-food consumers.

Taco Bell and the Rise of Indian Flavors in the US

Butter chicken, once primarily associated with Indian communities and “Little India” neighborhoods, has gained wider recognition across the United States. It is now considered one of the most popular international dishes in the country.

The introduction of the Butter Chicken Taco marks another step in this trend, positioning Indian flavors within mainstream fast-food offerings. Food observers note that butter chicken is often seen as an accessible entry point for those new to Indian cuisine due to its mild, creamy profile.

A Houston-based food blogger described butter chicken as an ideal “bridge” dish. It also resonates with Indian-Americans who grew up with the Indian flavor with a tinge of American food. The blogger noted that such fusion foods reflect cultural identity in diverse communities like Missouri City and Sugar Land.

Taco Bell Launch Faces Questions on Authenticity

Despite the strong consumer response, some Indian consumers in the United States have raised concerns about authenticity. Questions remain over whether a large fast-food chain can replicate the complexity of traditional makhani sauce, which is typically prepared using specific techniques and ingredients.

For many, the success of the product will depend on how closely it matches the expected flavor profile of butter chicken.

Amy Ellis Durini, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Taco Bell International, stated that the initiative celebrates the creativity of the brand’s global menu offerings. She emphasized that the Butter Chicken Taco has developed a strong following in India and expressed enthusiasm about introducing it to American consumers.

Taco Bell Butter Chicken Taco and Its Origins

Butter chicken, also known as murgh makhani, is a tomato-based curry enriched with butter and cream, giving it a smooth texture. It is often compared to chicken tikka masala due to similarities in preparation.

The dish originated in Delhi in the 1950s at the Moti Mahal restaurant. It was reportedly created by Kundan Lal Jaggi, a Punjabi refugee from Peshawar, who developed the recipe by combining leftover tandoori chicken with a butter-based tomato sauce.

Taco Bell Butter Chicken Taco Reflects Global Adaptations

Over the decades, butter chicken has expanded far beyond India. By 1975, it had appeared on menus in Manhattan and has since been adapted into various formats worldwide, including pizza toppings, wraps, poutine, and pies in countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The traditional preparation involves marinating chicken in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices before cooking it in a tandoor or similar method. The sauce is made with tomato, butter, garlic, and ginger, simmered to achieve a smooth consistency, and typically includes spices such as cardamom, cumin, cloves, and dried fenugreek leaves.

Taco Bell Expands Global Menu Strategy

The upcoming launch of the Butter Chicken Taco underscores Taco Bell’s broader effort to integrate international flavors into its menu. By adapting established global dishes into its product lineup, the company aims to appeal to both diverse communities and a wider customer base.

With the US launch planned for 2026, the Butter Chicken Taco will serve as a test of how Indian-inspired fast-food items perform at scale in the American market.