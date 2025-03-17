JD Vance’s joke about wife Usha Vance sparks online backlash

US Vice President JD Vance has come under fire on social media for making a controversial joke about his wife, Usha Vance, during an event in Michigan. While attempting to praise her role as the Second Lady of the United States, Vance’s remarks about her having to smile and laugh at everything he says—no matter how crazy—did not sit well with netizens.

During his speech, Vance initially expressed pride in his wife’s contributions, stating, “She is doing a great job as the Second Lady of the United States, and I am so proud to have her by my side.” However, he then followed up with, “The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it.”

JD Vance: The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, my wife Usha has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/huSLVEIxy0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2025

A 17-second clip of the speech quickly went viral, drawing criticism from social media users who claimed that Usha Vance appeared uncomfortable. Some even suggested that the comment reflected a deeper issue within their relationship. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “She looks uncomfortable and miserable,” while another added, “Usha: blink twice if you’re being held hostage.”

Despite laughing and smiling after Vance’s joke, viewers speculated that she was merely putting on an act. A particularly scathing comment read, “Oh, and wifey smiles, laughs, and celebrates because she acts on command! She’s embarrassed, not amused.”

As the video continued to gain traction, discussions erupted over the nature of Vance’s remark. Some defended the vice president, claiming the joke was harmless and meant to be lighthearted. Others argued that it carried undertones of control and made Usha appear obligated to maintain a positive image in public.

The backlash has fueled a larger conversation about the public expectations placed on political spouses and the fine line between humor and inappropriate remarks. While Vance has yet to respond to the criticism, the incident has certainly put a spotlight on his personal life and communication style.