Trump admits his promise to end Ukraine war in 24 hours was ‘sarcastic’

US President Donald Trump has clarified that his repeated campaign claim of ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours was not meant to be taken literally. In a recent interview, Trump admitted he was being “a little bit sarcastic” when he made the bold assertion during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump’s statement came as his administration scrambles to find a diplomatic resolution nearly two months into his second term. During the interview, he acknowledged that while his original claim was exaggerated, his goal remains to bring an end to the war as soon as possible. “What I really mean is I’d like to get it settled, and I think I’ll be successful,” he stated.

Throughout his campaign, Trump had repeatedly promised a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a CNN town hall in May 2023, he declared, “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Later, in a debate against then-Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2024, Trump claimed he would settle the conflict even before taking office. “If I win, when I’m president-elect, what I’ll do is I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other. I’ll get them together,” he had stated confidently.

Despite his campaign rhetoric, Trump’s administration has yet to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations. However, he remains optimistic, stating he has been receiving “good vibes” from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump claimed that Putin “really wants peace” and suggested that an agreement could be reached soon.

His optimism follows the visit of his Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, to Moscow for discussions regarding a US-proposed temporary ceasefire. Reports indicate that Ukraine has accepted the proposal, but Russia’s stance remains uncertain.

When asked what would happen if Putin refuses to agree to a ceasefire, Trump painted a grim picture, saying, “Bad news for this world because so many people are dying.” However, he reiterated his belief that a resolution is within reach. “I think I know him pretty well, and I think he’s going to agree,” he said, referring to Putin.

While Trump’s revised stance has raised eyebrows, it also highlights the challenges his administration faces in delivering on one of his most ambitious campaign promises. With tensions still high and negotiations ongoing, whether his diplomatic approach will lead to a lasting resolution remains to be seen.