US Second Lady Usha Vance faces racist attacks over Indian roots amid inauguration spotlight

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Usha Vance and Vice President-elect, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrive for service at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Usha Chilukuri Vance, the newly sworn-in Second Lady of the United States, has become a subject of polarized opinions following her husband JD Vance’s inauguration as the 50th Vice President of the United States. While many hail her as a symbol of the American Dream and Indian-American pride, she has also been subjected to racist and xenophobic backlash online, targeted for her Indian ancestry and Hindu faith.

Usha Vance gained significant attention on January 20 at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Her poised demeanor and elegant appearance turned heads, earning admiration from several quarters. President Trump himself highlighted her capabilities, remarking during the event, “She is smarter, but the line of succession did not work that way,” adding a lighthearted acknowledgment of her intelligence.

However, the admiration was quickly overshadowed by online vitriol after Trump signed an executive order redefining birthright citizenship, sparking debates about Usha’s own background and faith. On social media platform X, searches for terms like “Usha Vance religion” and “Usha Vance citizenship” surged, reflecting both curiosity and polarized opinions about the Second Lady.

One X user, @pigeonbear, made a racist remark, writing, “Will there be a cow in the White House soon?” Similarly, @RhinoSaid questioned Usha’s faith, tweeting, “Tragic. I thought Vance was a Christian?” Others stooped to outright xenophobia, with comments such as @FR0STY_333’s “Christ is King, not some stinky Indian idol.”

Despite this negativity, Usha’s admirers have also taken to social media to defend her and celebrate her story. A humorous post by @sailaunderscore commended her foresight: “Dating JD Vance when he was a fat emo kid is like buying bitcoin in 2009. Usha is one of the greatest investors of all time.”

Supporters of Usha, including @persianjewess, called her journey inspirational, writing, “JD Vance and Usha Vance are the literal embodiment of the American Dream. A child born in a trailer park to a drug-addicted single mother and a child of immigrants have officially become Vice President and Second Lady of the United States of America.”

Another user, @CALI4AZ, celebrated her presence in the White House: “I can’t tell you how happy I am to have class and elegance back in the White House! I’m so thankful! Here’s Melania Trump & Usha Vance showing the world what American exceptionalism is all about. We are so blessed!”

At just 39 years old, Usha Vance has made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States. Born to Indian immigrants from Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh, she has carved a remarkable path as a lawyer and now a prominent figure in American politics.

