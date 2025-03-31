Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs: How Indian Americans could be affected

With just 48 hours to go before what he calls “Liberation Day” on April 2, former US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his sweeping tariff policy, declaring that the United States will impose tariffs on every country without exceptions. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed any speculation about limiting these trade restrictions to select nations and confirmed that all imports would be impacted.

“We would start with all countries, so let’s see what happens,” he told reporters, reaffirming his hardline stance on global trade.

Indian American business owners, especially those involved in trade, technology, and manufacturing, are closely watching how these tariffs will play out. Over the years, India has emerged as a key trading partner for the US, and businesses with ties to both economies could face cost increases on imports, supply chain disruptions, and price fluctuations.

Dispelling reports that tariffs would be limited to a few nations with trade imbalances or high duties on US goods, Trump stated that there would be no cutoffs. He dismissed previous speculation that his administration would target only a select “Dirty 15” countries flagged by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“I haven’t heard any rumor about 15 countries, 10 or 15,” Trump stated. “We’ve been talking about all countries—no cutoffs.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the concerns of economists and business leaders, Trump claimed that the tariffs would be “far more generous” than the duties imposed on the US by other nations. He argued that this approach would boost US revenue while remaining more lenient than the “ruthless” tariffs levied on American products abroad.

“They ripped us off like no country has ever been ripped off in history,” Trump said. “But we’re going to be much nicer to them than they were to us. Still, it’s going to bring in substantial money for our country.”

Economists warn that tariffs could have unintended consequences, including higher consumer prices and inflation in the US. While Trump’s top trade advisor, Peter Navarro, claimed that tariffs on auto imports alone could bring in $100 billion annually, experts fear this strategy could backfire.

“Tariffs on all countries could generate about $600 billion a year—that’s $6 trillion in 10 years,” Navarro told Fox News.

Many global leaders, including Indian officials, have been working behind the scenes to negotiate trade deals that would prevent economic fallout. However, with Trump’s stance remaining firm, many nations are bracing for a potential tariff war that could reshape global trade dynamics.

With the Indian-American community heavily invested in various business sectors, from IT to pharmaceuticals and retail, the impact of Trump’s tariff policies remains uncertain. For now, business owners and policymakers alike are preparing for a potentially rocky economic shift in the coming weeks.

Would these tariffs help or hurt the US economy? That remains to be seen—but Indian Americans with global business interests will need to stay vigilant as Liberation Day approaches.