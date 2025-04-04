Three Indian Americans win big in Naperville 2025 elections, marking historic community milestone

In a landmark outcome of the Naperville 2025 election results, three Indian Americans have emerged as projected winners in Tuesday’s (1) consolidated local elections, reflecting the growing representation and leadership of the Indian American community in Illinois.

The trio includes Supna Jain for the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education, Ashfaq Syed for the Naperville City Council, and Aishwarya Balakrishna for the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners.

Supna Jain, an incumbent and non-partisan candidate, has won one of the four open seats on the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board. Garnering 20 per cent of the vote, Jain continues her journey of shaping public education in the district.

Born and raised in Illinois, Jain is a seasoned academician, currently serving as a principal lecturer in communication and director of the speaking center at North Central College in Naperville. She also teaches Indian dance at the Naperville Park District and is the founder and artistic director of a non-profit dance troupe.

Sharing her motivation for re-election, Jain noted, “If there is anything I understand, it is the power of education. I have experienced and witnessed its ability to teach each child how to learn, understand diverse perspectives, think critically, and become contributing members of our society. Education gives our children options on what they hope to do in life today and in the future.”

- Advertisement -

She added that “education has been at the centre of my roles as a parent, educator, and community advocate.” Reflecting on her last four years on the board, she highlighted her experience in handling challenges like remote learning, redrawing school boundaries, executing a five-year strategic plan, and a master facility assessment. The district serves over 25,600 students across 33 schools in Will and DuPage counties.

Another significant win in the Naperville local election winners list is Ashfaq Syed, who becomes the first Indian American elected to the Naperville City Council. A financial services professional with deep roots in the community, Syed has been elected to one of four available seats.

A resident of Hyderabadi heritage, Syed is widely recognised for his civic involvement, including his role as president of the Naperville Public Library Board, and board member for Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Naperville Neighbors United.

Speaking about his decision to run, Syed said, “My top priorities are all with a focus on sustainability. I will work to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently to maintain and improve city services while alleviating the financial burden on residents.”

He emphasized leadership that brings people together to solve challenges, with a focus on fiscal responsibility, public safety, and responsible development.

Meanwhile, Indian American political success in Naperville extends to the youngest candidate in this election cycle — Aishwarya Balakrishna. Projected to win one of four open seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, Balakrishna stands out as a passionate community advocate and a lifelong Naperville resident.

She expressed her vision clearly: “Our common spaces are where we connect and form community bonds. As someone who grew up in our parks and continues to use its programmes to this day, I have experienced this first hand and want to make our parks and programmes more accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all of our residents.”

Her campaign has focused on fostering healthier communities through evidence-based and community-driven initiatives, affirming her dedication to public service. All park board commissioners, including Balakrishna, will serve four-year terms.

Meghna Bansal, another Indian American candidate, contested for a seat on the city council but is currently in sixth place, with only four positions available.

With these wins, the Indian American community in Illinois has achieved a new milestone in diverse leadership in Illinois, strengthening its civic voice and shaping the future of local governance.