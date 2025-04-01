White House signals tariff war with India before April 2 deadline, calls it ‘time to reciprocate’

With US President Donald Trump’s self-declared “Liberation Day” deadline approaching on April 2, the White House has sent a strong message regarding trade relations with India. The administration has raised concerns over India’s 100 per cent tariffs on US agricultural products, declaring that it is time for the United States to respond with reciprocal tariffs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue during a press briefing, stating that India’s high tariffs on American goods, particularly agricultural products, are among the reasons why the US must take action. “The time had come for a policy of reciprocity in trade,” she emphasized, underscoring Trump’s stance on creating fair conditions for American businesses and workers.

The announcement comes as part of Trump’s broader trade strategy, which aims to introduce a series of reciprocal tariffs against countries imposing high levies on US products. The White House has specifically pointed to India’s 100 per cent tariff on US agricultural imports, a move that the administration claims has severely impacted American exporters.

Leavitt highlighted that several countries have implemented restrictive trade barriers on US goods. She presented a chart displaying comparative tariff rates, showing how nations like the European Union, Japan, and Canada impose hefty duties on American exports. Among the examples cited were:

European Union: 50 per cent tariff on American dairy products

Japan: 700 per cent tariff on US rice

Canada: Nearly 300 per cent tariff on US butter and cheese

India: 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods

According to the White House, such levies make it nearly impossible for US producers to compete in these foreign markets, leading to significant trade imbalances. President Trump has consistently criticized India’s high tariffs, previously calling it “one of the highest-taxing nations” when it comes to American exports.

Trump has long voiced concerns about what he describes as “unfair trade practices” from countries imposing high tariffs on US goods. He argues that these policies negatively affect American farmers, manufacturers, and workers. His upcoming reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2 is being framed as a “game-changer” for the US economy.

While the administration has not yet revealed the full details of the new tariffs, it is expected that multiple countries, including India, will be impacted. The White House has indicated that these new tariffs will be more substantial than previous measures, signaling a significant shift in US trade policy.

As Trump’s deadline approaches, other countries affected by these reciprocal tariffs are already formulating their response strategies. Reports indicate that Japan, South Korea, and China have held a trilateral meeting to discuss coordinated retaliatory measures against the United States. These nations have agreed to work together to counter any economic impact stemming from Trump’s upcoming tariff hike.

Meanwhile, India is yet to officially respond to the White House’s latest remarks. However, trade experts predict that New Delhi may explore diplomatic negotiations or consider counter-tariffs on US imports should the US implement new restrictions.

As the administration finalizes its tariff strategy, several key officials have been actively involved in shaping the policy. Trump’s trade advisory team includes:

Howard Lutnick (US Secretary of Commerce)

Scott Bessent (Treasury Secretary)

Jamieson Greer (US Trade Representative)

Peter Navarro (White House Trade Aide)

Kevin Hassett (National Economic Council Director)

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy & Homeland Security Advisor

This team has been tasked with finalizing the list of tariffs that will go into effect starting April 2.

With tensions escalating, experts predict that US-India trade relations may experience new hurdles in the coming months. If Trump follows through on his reciprocal tariff plan, India could be forced to reassess its trade policies. However, analysts believe both countries may eventually negotiate a more balanced trade agreement to avoid prolonged economic strain.

As the world watches Trump’s next move, the global economy braces for yet another wave of tariff-driven uncertainty.