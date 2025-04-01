“A short trip could mean months-long separation,” H-1B, green card holders face tough US returns

Indian immigrants in the US are on edge amid growing concerns over re-entry issues for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants. With the Trump administration intensifying immigration scrutiny, many are now questioning whether international travel is worth the risk.

From heightened border checks to frozen Green Card processing, US immigration policies are shifting rapidly—leaving thousands of Indian professionals in limbo.

The Trump administration has recently halted Green Card processing for refugees and asylees, adding to the already overwhelming backlog for Indian applicants. While the freeze does not directly affect employment-based Green Cards, it has sparked fears of longer delays across the system.

For Indian professionals, the wait for permanent residency already spans decades due to restrictive per-country quotas. Now, with legal pathways tightening, many worry that their American dream may be slipping further out of reach.

H-1B visa holders are also under greater scrutiny. The administration has ramped up efforts to prioritize U.S. workers, leading to:

- Advertisement -

Delays in visa stamping at U.S. consulates

Increased 221(g) administrative holds, requiring further review

Outright denials at U.S. embassies, leaving some stranded overseas

Adding to the frustration, F-1 visa holders transitioning to H-1B status now must complete full consular interviews, eliminating previous dropbox appointment conveniences. This change alone can add weeks or months to processing times, creating serious travel risks.

Even lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) are not immune from heightened immigration enforcement. Many returning from international trips report being subjected to:

Longer secondary inspections at U.S. ports of entry

Detailed questioning about time spent abroad and job status

Pressure to surrender their Green Cards voluntarily

Elderly Green Card holders who spend extended time outside the US are especially vulnerable. Many have been handed Form I-407, a document used to voluntarily abandon permanent residency—often without fully understanding the consequences.

Those who have recently changed visa categories or spent more than six months outside the U.S. are under even greater scrutiny. Officials are requesting additional documentation, proof of ties to the U.S., and even conducting interviews before allowing re-entry.

Legal experts warn that travelers with pending immigration applications, recent job changes, or long trips abroad are at higher risk of being denied entry.

Given the escalating situation, U.S. immigration attorneys are urging extreme caution. “A short trip could mean months-long separation—or worse,” warn experts, advising against travel unless absolutely necessary.

Though India is not on any official U.S. travel ban list, the overall climate has become increasingly hostile toward immigrants. The administration justifies these measures as necessary to prevent fraud, enhance security, and protect American workers, but for Indian visa holders, the uncertainty is growing.

For Indian nationals in the U.S., the answer is increasingly leaning toward “no.” Whether holding an H-1B visa, transitioning from F-1, or waiting for a Green Card, the risk of being stranded abroad or facing legal complications has never been higher.

With Trump’s immigration policies tightening and scrutiny at an all-time high, what once was a simple visit home now comes with the very real fear of not being allowed back.