Indian-American student accuses University of Houston of ‘hinduphobia’ over Hinduism course

An Indian-American student, Vasant Bhatt, has raised concerns over a course on Hinduism at the University of Houston, calling it “Hinduphobic” and accusing it of distorting India’s political landscape.

Bhatt, a political science major and Hindu-American activist, believes that the course misrepresents Hinduism and promotes a false narrative about India. The university has acknowledged his concerns and is currently reviewing the matter.

Bhatt, while speaking to India Today Digital, expressed his objections to the course Lived Hindu Religion, taught by Professor Aaron Michael Ullrey. He claimed that the course frames Hinduism as a colonial construct and links it to political nationalism rather than recognizing it as an ancient and deeply spiritual tradition.

He cited a specific quote from the syllabus that states, “The word ‘Hindu’ is recent, not found in scriptures. Hindutva, or ‘Hindu-ness,’ is a term that Hindu nationalists, those who believe Hinduism should be the official religion of India, use to designate their religion and denigrate others, namely Islam.”

Bhatt argues that such statements unfairly paint Hinduism as an exclusionary and politically driven ideology rather than an ancient and inclusive faith. He further claimed that the professor presents India as a Hindu nationalist state that oppresses minorities, reinforcing a negative stereotype.

Bhatt took his grievances to the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, urging the administration to address the alleged bias in the course. The University of Houston has since issued a statement saying that it is “reviewing the concerns raised” and maintains oversight of academic content to ensure courses meet educational and pedagogical standards.

Shawn Lindsey, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications at the University of Houston, responded to media inquiries, stating, “The University of Houston upholds academic freedom and does not typically oversee specific faculty lectures. We do maintain curriculum oversight to ensure courses meet academic and pedagogical standards. We also take concerns about the validity of course content seriously. We are reviewing the concerns raised and will address the issue as needed.”

However, Bhatt was not satisfied with the response. He alleged that instead of addressing the substance of his complaint, the department attempted to discredit his concerns and question his approach.

The controversy has reignited discussions about Hinduphobia within academic institutions in the United States. Hindu on Campus, a student-led group advocating for Hindu students, has supported Bhatt’s stance, stating that Hinduphobia has existed in the U.S. for decades. The organization argued that while political debates are acceptable, fabricating extremism under the guise of Hindu identity is unacceptable.

This incident has drawn attention from the Indian-American community, many of whom believe that Hinduism is often misrepresented in Western academia. As the University of Houston continues its review, the debate over academic freedom versus potential bias in religious studies remains ongoing.