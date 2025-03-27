Turkish Tufts student was arrested by federal agents for green card expiration, video goes viral, sparks outrage

The arrest of a Tufts University graduate student by federal agents has sparked widespread controversy, protests, and legal challenges. Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national pursuing a doctorate in child study and human development, was detained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday (25) while on her way to break her Ramadan fast with friends. The arrest was captured on video and has raised concerns about civil liberties, free speech, and immigration policies under the Trump administration.

According to her attorney, Mahsa Khanbabai, Ozturk was maintaining a valid F-1 student visa when she was taken into custody near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts. “It was only late Wednesday evening that I learned that she was sent to Louisiana, despite a federal court order that she not be removed from the state,” Khanbabai said in an email early Thursday (27).

The horrific moment that Tufts grad student and anti-war activist Rumeysa Ozturk was detained (kidnapped) by Trump’s ICE thugs. Somerville, MA #FreePalestine #FreeRemeysa pic.twitter.com/eetyAN1LSF — Working Mass (@DSAWorkingMass) March 26, 2025

Protesters gathered in Somerville on Wednesday to demand her release, expressing outrage over what they viewed as a politically motivated arrest. NBC Boston reported that demonstrators carried signs calling for justice and fair treatment for Ozturk.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) online detainee locator system showed Ozturk being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile. A senior DHS spokesperson justified the arrest by stating, “DHS and ICE investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization that relishes the killing of Americans. A visa is a privilege, not a right.”

The spokesperson further added, “Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be terminated. This is commonsense security.”

However, Ozturk’s lawyer denied any criminal charges had been filed against her, reinforcing concerns that the arrest was related to her political beliefs rather than any illegal activities.

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protestors call for the release of Rumeysa Ozturk in Somerville, MA. The Tufts grad student was abducted by ICE last night after publishing an article that was critical of Israel and supportive of BDS. pic.twitter.com/r1577etZJz — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) March 26, 2025

NBC News obtained a video of Ozturk’s arrest, showing a plainclothes male agent approaching her on the street. The agent, dressed in a hoodie and hat, waved at her and said, “Hey, ma’am.” Ozturk appeared confused and attempted to walk around him, but he stepped in front of her.

The footage shows the agent grabbing Ozturk’s hands to handcuff her as she screamed, “What’s going on?” More agents surrounded her while a female officer reassured her, saying, “OK, it’s fine.” Another agent told her, “OK, we’re the police, relax.”

The video has fueled criticism of the administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, with civil rights advocates arguing that such actions undermine due process and target individuals based on political views.

Ozturk’s attorney immediately filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in a Massachusetts federal court to secure her release. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a three-page order blocking the Trump administration from removing Ozturk from Massachusetts without notice. The order stated that while federal courts generally do not have jurisdiction over deportation matters, they can intervene to “preserve the status quo.”

Despite this, Ozturk was transported across New England before being flown to Louisiana, where she was held for 24 hours without access to legal counsel.

The Turkish Embassy in Washington issued a statement on Wednesday (26), confirming that officials were monitoring the case closely. “The situation of our citizen Rümeysa Öztürk, who was detained in Boston, USA, is being closely monitored and her family is being regularly informed,” the embassy said. It further assured that efforts were being made to provide legal assistance.

Tufts University President Sunil Kumar responded to the incident, stating that the university had no prior knowledge of the arrest and had not shared any student information with federal authorities. In a statement, the university confirmed that Ozturk’s visa status had been “terminated” but emphasized that it was in touch with federal and state officials to ensure she had access to due process.

On Thursday (27), Tufts sent a letter to alumni reaffirming its commitment to supporting its students, particularly its Muslim community. The university characterized the video of the arrest as “disturbing.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell also expressed alarm, stating, “Based on what we now know, it is alarming that the federal administration chose to ambush and detain her, apparently targeting a law-abiding individual because of her political views.” She called the arrest an act of “intimidation that will, and should, be closely scrutinized in court.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne voiced similar concerns, saying, “I am deeply concerned to see a student with legal status detained for what appears to be the exercise of free speech.” She pledged that the city would fight to defend civil liberties.

Ozturk has been vocal about social and political issues. In March 2024, she co-authored an opinion essay in Tufts’ student newspaper, criticizing the university’s response to calls for it to “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide” and “divest from companies with direct or indirect ties to Israel.”

Khanbabai, her attorney, condemned the manner of her client’s arrest, saying, “We should all be horrified at the way DHS spirited away Rumeysa in broad daylight. No person, regardless of their citizenship status, should be targeted over their views, especially in support of human rights.”

The incident underscores growing fears about the Trump administration’s immigration policies, particularly its approach to international students and visa holders. Civil rights groups have warned that increased surveillance, deportations, and visa terminations could disproportionately impact individuals based on their beliefs rather than legal violations.

With protests continuing and legal challenges unfolding, Ozturk’s case is expected to draw national attention as a test of free speech, civil liberties, and due process in America’s immigration system.