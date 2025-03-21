Trump nominates Indian-American Harry Kumar as Assistant Secretary of Commerce

President Donald Trump has nominated Harry Kumar as the new Assistant Secretary of Commerce. The nomination, made on March 10, 2025, is currently under review by the Senate Committee. If confirmed, Kumar will replace Susie Feliz and play a crucial role in shaping economic and trade policies in the United States.

Kumar, who currently serves as a senior advisor in the Office of the Secretary at the US Department of Commerce, has extensive experience in economic strategy and business development. His appointment is part of a broader set of nominations submitted to Congress as the Trump administration continues to shape its economic leadership team.

As Assistant Secretary of Commerce, Kumar will be responsible for guiding policies related to trade, economic growth, and business development. His role will include working closely with stakeholders to enhance the nation’s commercial strategies and drive innovation.

The nomination highlights the increasing representation of Indian Americans in key US government positions. Kumar’s expertise in commerce and trade policy is expected to contribute to the administration’s economic goals. His confirmation process will involve discussions in the Senate Committee before moving to a full Senate vote.

With the US economy facing significant global challenges, Kumar’s appointment could play a pivotal role in strengthening trade relations and fostering economic growth. His leadership at the Department of Commerce will be closely watched as the administration advances its economic policies.