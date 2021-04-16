Seasoned Indian actor Anupam Kher will no longer be seen as a regular in the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam. The actor has been associated with the David Schulner-created show since its debut in 2018.

A leading entertainment portal reports that Kher’s character Dr Vijay Kapoor will be phased out as a regular. News of his exit follows the show’s Tuesday episode, wherein staffers of Bellevue Hospital learned that Dr. Kapoor, head of the Neurological Department, resigned from his duties. In the current season, the doctors are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor’s exit from the popular show comes after he recently confirmed that his wife Kirron Kher is battling with blood cancer.

“Just so that rumours do not get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on,” Kher had told an Indian publication.

He added, “She is all heart and that is why she has so many people that love her. So, keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love.”

Based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine.

