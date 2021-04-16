Days after reports emerged that Farhan Akhtar is set to make his Hollywood debut with a high-profile project by Marvel Studios, the news is coming in that talented actress Huma Qureshi is also ready to set her foot in Hollywood.

Qureshi, who was last seen in the Netflix Original Leila (2019), is heading to Hollywood with the upcoming American zombie heist action film Army of the Dead. The film has been directed by successful filmmaker Zack Synder and marks the second zombie film directed by Snyder following his 2004 directorial debut Dawn of the Dead.

The trailer of Army of the Dead came out last night and received great response from the audience. Sharing the trailer on social media, Qureshi wrote, “Super proud to be a small part of this genius man’s vision @ZackSnyder always a fan and friend forever.”

As soon as she shared the news on social media, a flurry of congratulatory messages started pouring in from various corners. Industry stars like Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also sent their congratulations.

In addition to Huma Qureshi, Army of the Dead also features Ana de la Reguera, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Omari Hardwick, and Theo Rossi in important roles. The film has been shot across Los Angeles, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theatres and on Netflix on May 21, 2021. In September 2020, it was announced that a prequel film and an anime-style television series are in development to expand the franchise.

