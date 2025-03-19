Sunita Williams’ family plans a warm homecoming: “Nobody can beat her mother’s cooking”

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). While she has faced the challenges of space travel and rigorous training, what she missed the most was the comfort of home-cooked Indian food—especially her mother’s famous Dal Dhokli.

In an exclusive conversation with Indian media house, Williams’ cousin, Falguni Pandya, shared insights into the family’s plans for her homecoming. The excitement is palpable, with relatives eager to reunite after nearly a year apart. The family is planning intimate gatherings followed by a grand reunion once Williams completes her post-mission rehabilitation.

Williams is currently undergoing a mandatory 45-day rehabilitation period in Houston, where she will receive medical tests and gradually readjust to life on Earth. Pandya revealed that Williams’ sister hadn’t yet been able to talk to her as she was in transit. “She is now flying to Houston, where her home and husband are. She will be recovering and undergoing rehabilitation there while gradually reconnecting with more people to ensure her well-being.”

The astronaut’s family, spread across the United States, is eager to see her, though a full-fledged reunion will take time. “We will be figuring those things out based on how Sunny is doing and how much time she needs. Individual visits will happen first, but a big family gathering and celebration will take some time.”

Williams has always maintained a strong connection with her Indian heritage. Pandya recalled how she had previously captured and sent images of the Kumbh Mela to her family from space. The family cherishes these moments and looks forward to creating new memories upon her return.

While conversations about Williams’ return to India are still in the early stages, one thing is certain—her homecoming will feature her favorite comfort food. “Deepak Kaka, Sunny’s father, remained vegetarian, and Aunt Bani learned to make amazing Gujarati food,” Pandya revealed. “She makes the best Dal Dhokli in the world, and that is Sunny’s favorite. That will definitely be on the menu!”

Nothing compares to homemade meals, and Williams’ family knows exactly what will make her feel at home. “Nobody can beat her mother’s cooking, so we’ll stick to Indian food and look forward to a wonderful meal together.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation for Williams to visit India, a country she holds close to her heart. Though the trip isn’t confirmed, Pandya remains optimistic. “I am hoping she visits India in 2025, but it depends on her, the Prime Minister, and the authorities. When she visited Gujarat in 2007, I travelled with her as her translator and support sister. It was a memorable trip, and I am sure the upcoming visit will be equally meaningful.”

Williams has previously expressed her love for India, capturing images of the Kumbh Mela from space. Her deep-rooted connection to the country extends beyond her ancestry—she sees it as a source of inspiration and a place where she can give back. “She has a lot to share and teach the next generation. She is an incredible resource and will undoubtedly collaborate with NASA and Indian authorities to inspire young minds.”

Despite the prolonged mission, Williams’ family remained confident in her safe return. “We were always sure she would come back fine. She was doing well at the ISS, and everything was just a matter of time,” Pandya said.

Her mother, in particular, stayed in close contact with her daughter throughout her mission. “Sunny talked to her every day from space,” Pandya added, highlighting their deep bond.

As Williams focuses on rehabilitation and spends time with loved ones, her journey is far from over. Whether it’s preparing for her next mission, inspiring young minds, or simply savoring a plate of Dal Dhokli at home, one thing is certain—her homecoming will be filled with love, warmth, and plenty of delicious food.