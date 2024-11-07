Health concerns rise for astronaut Sunita Williams amid extended space mission

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is showing concerning signs of health decline after her mission unexpectedly extended from eight days to six months. This prolonged duration is due to a malfunction with the Starliner spacecraft, which delayed her return.

Joined by fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, Williams’s health has raised alarms, with recent photos revealing visible weight loss and signs of possible nutritional deficiencies—a common issue for astronauts on lengthy space missions.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist based in Seattle, reviewed recent photos of Williams, observing telltale signs of physical stress. “That image,” Dr. Gupta told DailyMail.com, “suggests that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurised cabin, for extended periods.”

It doesn’t matter if you are sitting, standing, or floating – what matters is that you vote! pic.twitter.com/olRTOpIozp — Nick Hague (@AstroHague) November 5, 2024

Dr. Gupta also noted sunken cheeks, indicating potential caloric deficits, explaining that Williams’s body is likely using extra energy to adjust to zero gravity and maintain warmth in the space station’s challenging environment.

NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate responded to growing concerns about Williams’s condition. Spokesperson Jimi Russell assured the public, stating, “All NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station undergo routine medical evaluations, are monitored by dedicated flight surgeons, and are in good health.”

However, the recent hospitalization of Crew-8 astronauts upon their return to Earth underscores the health risks associated with long-duration space travel.

The health concerns surrounding Williams’s extended stay follow the recent hospitalization of four Crew-8 astronauts, including Matthew Dominick and Michael Barratt, who returned to Earth on October 25 after a 235-day mission.

NASA initially admitted one astronaut for medical evaluation upon their return, then transported the entire crew to the hospital for observation. NASA noted that this measure was “out of an abundance of caution,” and while no personal health details were disclosed, one astronaut was required to stay overnight.

As space agencies continue pushing for more extended missions, the medical challenges astronauts face are under increased scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Williams and Wilmore will remain aboard the ISS until Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives for their anticipated rescue in February, marking another few months of careful monitoring for the astronaut team.