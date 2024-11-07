Indian-American business icons rally behind Trump’s victory, pledge stronger US-India ties

Following Donald Trump’s recent victory, key Indian-American leaders and business figures have responded positively, offering their congratulations and pledging collaboration with the new administration on both national and global issues.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai extended his congratulations, stating, “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone.”

Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley echoed this call for unity, saying, “The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win. Now, it’s time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition.”

In addition, prominent Indian-American politician and former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal expressed optimism about the future, stating,

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy added a hopeful note: “It’s almost morning in America. Now let’s go save a country.”

MR Rangaswami, founder of the influential community organization Indiaspora, voiced his support for strengthened US-India relations, saying, “We look forward to working with [Trump] and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship and on global challenges that the two countries can lead on together.” Ajay Jain Bhaturia, a key Kamala Harris fundraiser, acknowledged Trump’s win and highlighted American voters’ demand for change, expressing his respect for their decision.

Prominent New York-based entrepreneur Al Mason called the outcome a “golden era” for America, attributing Trump’s win to his survival from two assassination attempts, suggesting that Trump would act as a “messiah” for both the US and global peace.

Dr. Krishna Reddy, chair of the Indian American Friendship Council, also praised the triumph, marking it as the beginning of “super US-India relations” and highlighting the significant contributions Indian-Americans make toward strengthening the American economy and international ties.