Indian American Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel may soon be appointed as CIA chief under newly-elected president Donald Trump

Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel, a prominent Indian American and loyal Trump supporter, may soon be appointed as the CIA chief under President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration. A lawyer by profession and of Gujarati ancestry, Patel’s political journey reflects dedication to Trump’s leadership and policy goals, making him a likely choice for the role.

Patel’s background is rooted in a mix of resilience and diversity. His father escaped Idi Amin’s oppressive regime in Uganda in the 1970s and moved to the United States. Born in Garden City, New York, in 1980, Patel was raised in a Hindu family with a profound appreciation for values of justice and equality.

His high school yearbook quoted the Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel: “Racism is man’s gravest threat — the maximum of hatred for a minimum reason.”

Educationally, Patel has built a foundation in both law and international policy. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Richmond and then pursued his law degree in New York, where he also completed a certificate in International Law from University College London in the UK.

This academic background paved the way for a versatile career across various levels of the legal system.

Professionally, Patel’s experience spans public defense to intelligence and counterterrorism work within the highest levels of the U.S. government. His early career as a public defender saw him tackling complex cases involving murder, narcotics trafficking, and financial crimes. He transitioned to Washington, D.C., where his influence grew substantially within the national security community.

Patel was a senior counsel on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, a role that highlighted his expertise in intelligence matters.

In Trump’s first administration, Patel rose quickly, gaining significant responsibilities. He was appointed as the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, where he focused on dismantling ISIS and al-Qaeda leadership.

Later, he served as the Chief of Staff to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Throughout these roles, Patel demonstrated a commitment to executing Trump’s national security priorities, especially in counterterrorism.

According to The Atlantic, Patel is described as “the man who would do anything” for Trump, a sentiment reflected in his rapid ascent within the administration since joining in 2019.

Trump even considered him for the role of Deputy Director of the CIA during his last weeks in office, a move that faced resistance at the time. However, with Trump’s recent victory, Patel stands poised to take on the CIA role, possibly marking a new direction in U.S. intelligence.

Trump’s acknowledgment of Patel’s dedication came during a gala for young Republicans last year when he reportedly told him, “Get ready, Kash. Get ready.” This suggests Trump’s confidence in Patel to further his administration’s hardline policies, particularly concerning counterterrorism and national security.