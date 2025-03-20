Trump reveals son Barron Trump’s future career: Is it politics or something else?

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, former President Donald Trump revealed an unexpected career inclination for his youngest son, Barron Trump. Rather than following in his father’s footsteps in business or politics, Trump hinted that Barron might be drawn toward technology.

During the conversation, Trump shared an anecdote showcasing Barron’s tech skills. He described a moment when he questioned Barron about a task he had completed on his laptop. Barron’s response? A confident yet evasive, “None of your business, Dad.” Trump expressed his admiration, stating, “He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

Barron, who turns 19 this week, is currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. While technology appears to be an area of interest, Trump acknowledged that business might still be in his future. According to a report by the New York Post earlier this year, Barron is already involved in forming a real estate company alongside partners.

As the youngest Trump family member steps into adulthood, his career trajectory remains a topic of speculation. Whether he ventures into tech, business, or carves out an entirely new path, Barron Trump’s future will undoubtedly be closely watched.