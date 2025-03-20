8.3 C
New York
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsTrump reveals son Barron Trump’s future career: Is it politics or something else?
News

Trump reveals son Barron Trump’s future career: Is it politics or something else?

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with his son Barron Trump as Vice President JD Vance looks on during his inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Sunita Williams’ family plans a warm homecoming: “Nobody can beat her mother’s cooking”

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has returned to Earth after...
News

JD Vance’s joke about wife Usha Vance sparks online backlash

US Vice President JD Vance has come under fire...
News

Trump admits his promise to end Ukraine war in 24 hours was ‘sarcastic’

Trump Admits His 24-Hour Ukraine War Promise Was ‘Sarcastic’ US...
News

US targets India over high tariffs on American goods, cites 150 per cent tax on alcohol

US Calls Out India for 150% Tariff on Alcohol...
News

Trump pomises to buy Tesla after stock slump, blames ‘radical left’ for targeting Elon Musk

Trump Vows to Buy Tesla After Stock Drop, Blames...

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, former President Donald Trump revealed an unexpected career inclination for his youngest son, Barron Trump. Rather than following in his father’s footsteps in business or politics, Trump hinted that Barron might be drawn toward technology.

During the conversation, Trump shared an anecdote showcasing Barron’s tech skills. He described a moment when he questioned Barron about a task he had completed on his laptop. Barron’s response? A confident yet evasive, “None of your business, Dad.” Trump expressed his admiration, stating, “He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology.”

Barron, who turns 19 this week, is currently a freshman at New York University’s Stern School of Business. While technology appears to be an area of interest, Trump acknowledged that business might still be in his future. According to a report by the New York Post earlier this year, Barron is already involved in forming a real estate company alongside partners.

As the youngest Trump family member steps into adulthood, his career trajectory remains a topic of speculation. Whether he ventures into tech, business, or carves out an entirely new path, Barron Trump’s future will undoubtedly be closely watched.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sunita Williams’ family plans a warm homecoming: “Nobody can beat her mother’s cooking”