Man prepares ice-cream from okra seeds | Watch video

A video is going viral which is an experiment with everyone’s favourite dessert, ice cream. A man was seen preparing ice cream with okra seeds, popularly known in India as Bhindi.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Stephen N’cho (@calientee). In the video, he shares a recipe for green ice cream with ingredients that don’t seem suitable for the dish. The ingredients include oranges, lemons, and okra (bhindi). Yes, it’s bhindi ice cream. Typically, we expect ice cream to be sweet, but none of these items is sweet in flavor.

The viral video starts with someone handing a bowl of okra to the cook, who begins chopping them. He then washes the okra and removes the seeds. Next, he puts the chopped okra in a blender with some orange zest.

He adds flour, butter, and other ingredients to the mix, makes a waffle with the batter, and shapes the waffle into a cone. He chops some fruits to create a sorbet-like ice cream and places it in the fridge. Once the mixture is semi-frozen, he scoops it into the okra-waffle cone.

The video has gone viral, receiving 2.4 million views. People in the comments section have shared various opinions on the okra waffle ice cream.

One user said, “Wow! It’s amazing to see how creative you are with ingredients that would usually be used for typical African dishes! I love it! Thank you.”

Another wrote, “Arrest this man, please. Somebody, anybody.”

An Indian user commented, “Being an Indian…. I can say you just wasted that vegetable okra!”

“My Indian mom will not approve,” said another.