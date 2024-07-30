Jaya Bachchan reacts after being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in Indian parliament | Watch video

24.8 C
Jaya Bachchan reacts after being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Indian parliament

Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha (upper house) parliament member, Jaya Bachchan is always seen making headline with her statements in public interviews. This time as well she has went viral for talking about women identity after she was invited to speak in the parliament by the speaker by her full name Jaya Amitabh Bachchan instead of Jaya Bachchan.

Harivansh called her to speak in a parliament session by saying, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” Jaya replied, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).” But it was pointed out that’s how her name is officially registered.

She said, “Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just…” (Some new method has emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing, I just…)

Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya’s granddaughter, once spoke about her in 2021. She said, “I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine.”

 

Jaya Bachchan has been upset in public before. For example, she once got angry at photographers for taking pictures without permission. She has also scolded reporters for asking personal questions. Jaya is known for speaking her mind and standing up for what she believes in.

