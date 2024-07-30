24.8 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine gets a desi twist in this cosplay | Watch video

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of Deadpool & Wolverine standing with an umbrella in Mumbai rains. (Photo credit: @cosplayer_aditya_kalebere)

The movie Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records and thrilling Marvel fans with surprise appearances and exciting action scenes. While Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Logan (Wolverine) are great at fighting bad guys, they can’t beat the Mumbai monsoon.

Recently, two Marvel fans in Mumbai decided to honor their favorite heroes funnily. Cosplayer Aditya Kalebere dressed as Wolverine, and Swaraj Kalebere dressed as Deadpool. They went out during a heavy rainstorm. A funny video online shows them struggling with their umbrellas on a bridge, trying to catch a ride.

Even though they are superheroes, the heavy rain in Mumbai was a tough challenge. In the video, Deadpool & Wolverine try to stop passing cars while the rain pours down. Deadpool has trouble with his umbrella, and Wolverine fights against the wind.

The video becomes even funnier when they share one umbrella, showing their friendship. They posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Isn’t it romantic getting wet in the rain together? Deadpool & Wolverine LOVE Mumbai’s rains (wink wink).”

People reacted to the video with funny comments. One user joked, “The umbrella played its part perfectly.” Another said, “India is not for superheroes.” A third comment read, “Deadpool stuck in Karjat ghat, late for the premiere.” Someone else added, “Friendship goals.”

Aditya and Swaraj Kalebere clearly love Deadpool and Wolverine. They have posted many funny videos with their favorite Marvel heroes. In one earlier video, they were seen enjoying Mumbai’s street food.

The video showed them eating Misal Pav, bun maska with chai, and street-side pani puri. They captioned it, “Nothing is spicier than Deadpool’s love for Wolverine.”

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26. It is directed by Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Karan Soni.

