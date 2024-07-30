Deadpool & Wolverine gets a desi twist in this cosplay | Watch video

The movie Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records and thrilling Marvel fans with surprise appearances and exciting action scenes. While Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Logan (Wolverine) are great at fighting bad guys, they can’t beat the Mumbai monsoon.

Recently, two Marvel fans in Mumbai decided to honor their favorite heroes funnily. Cosplayer Aditya Kalebere dressed as Wolverine, and Swaraj Kalebere dressed as Deadpool. They went out during a heavy rainstorm. A funny video online shows them struggling with their umbrellas on a bridge, trying to catch a ride.

Even though they are superheroes, the heavy rain in Mumbai was a tough challenge. In the video, Deadpool & Wolverine try to stop passing cars while the rain pours down. Deadpool has trouble with his umbrella, and Wolverine fights against the wind.

The video becomes even funnier when they share one umbrella, showing their friendship. They posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Isn’t it romantic getting wet in the rain together? Deadpool & Wolverine LOVE Mumbai’s rains (wink wink).”

