Karan Johar spotted in London, gets upset over influencer calling him ‘uncle’ | Watch video

Karan Johar, a famous Bollywood filmmaker, got upset when a fan called him ‘uncle’ while he was in London. Karan is on vacation with his kids, Roohi and Yash. During a coffee run, he met some fans who wanted photos and selfies with him.

One fan, who is a social media influencer, saw Karan from a distance and decided to make a video with him. When the fan got close, he said, “Hi uncle,” which surprised Karan. Karan asked, “Did you just call me uncle?” and then walked away. The fan shared the video online with the caption, “Thanks for the collab uncle.”

Some people thought the fan was rude, but the fan explained that Karan later asked him for a selfie and even shared the video on his own social media.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video. Some thought it was brave of the fan to call Karan ‘uncle,’ while others found it rude. One fan wrote that people should be careful when calling someone ‘uncle’ or ‘aunty’ because not everyone likes it. Another fan said the influencer did it on purpose to get a reaction from Karan and post it online, but admitted it was a bit funny.