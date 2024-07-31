28.1 C
Woman petting alligator sparks safety concerns online | Watch video

A screen grab of woman petting alligator. (Photo credit: @savannahboan)

A viral video shows a woman caressing an alligator, sparking concerns about her safety on social media. In the video, she calls the alligator lovingly and scratches its head before feeding it a chunk of meat.

The woman, dressed in jeans, a shirt, and a beach hat, is seen sitting on a higher platform. She calls the alligator with affection, saying, “get up here.” She repeats the call twice, then scratches the alligator’s head as it approaches her.

As the alligator gets closer, she places her hand on its head, saying, “There you are.” She rubs its head a few more times before throwing a big piece of meat into its mouth. The alligator then slowly retreats into the water.

Since it was shared on June 19, the video has garnered over 3 million views. Social media users expressed their concerns in the comments.

One user commented, “That thing will eat her and think nothing of it.” Another wrote, “Seriously? What’s wrong with you people.” A concerned user warned, “Please be very careful. He could eat you in a second.” Another remarked, “Wild animals are always dangerous and not friendly.”

However, some praised her courage. One user said, “You are courageous my lady.”

In March, another video went viral showing a man entering the water and playing with an alligator named Casper. The man, dressed in blue swimwear and a cap, was seen petting and cuddling the alligator.

Another viral clip shows a man explaining why an alligator won’t attack him, which has amassed over 7 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

