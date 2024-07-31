28.1 C
New York
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan lookalike dances to ‘Tauba Tauba’ | Watch video

By: vibhuti

A screen grab of dancer Kiran Jopale dancing on Vicky Kaushal's 'Tauba Tauba' song. (Photo credit: @mr.kiranj)

A video has gone viral on social media, showing a dancer who looks very similar to legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. In the video, the dancer grooves to the popular song “Tauba Tauba” featuring actor Vicky Kaushal from the film “Bad Newz”.

Many social media users believed it was Muralitharan dancing. However, the dancer is actually a choreographer named Kiran. Kiran received a lot of praise for his dance moves and the execution of the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiran Jopale (@mr.kiranj)

Kiran Jopale, a choreographer, has gained a lot of attention for looking very much like the famous Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan.

This all started when Kiran posted a video of himself dancing. The video quickly went viral.

In the video, Kiran shows off his amazing dance moves to the popular Bollywood song “Tauba Tauba.”

He impresses viewers with his charming smile, expressive facial expressions, and perfect dance skills.

However, what caught people’s attention the most was how much he looked like Muralitharan, leading many fans to mistake him for the cricketer.

Despite the confusion, it is clear that the person in the video is indeed Kiran Jopale.

