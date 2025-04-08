US revokes F-1 visas of Indian students over traffic violations, over-speeding, and shoplifting

In a deeply concerning development for Indian students in the United States, dozens have had their F-1 student visas abruptly revoked and have been ordered to self-deport immediately due to minor criminal infractions.

This unexpected crackdown has sparked panic across several university campuses in Missouri, Texas, and Nebraska, where the affected students were enrolled.

According to reports, the visa revocations stem from minor offences such as traffic violations, over-speeding, shoplifting, and alcohol-related charges—many of which were previously resolved through legal channels.

Despite the relatively minor nature of these infractions, US immigration authorities have begun issuing visa termination notices, citing SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record closures.

Students were notified via emails from their Designated School Officials (DSOs), stating: “If your visa has been revoked, this means that the F-1 visa in your passport is no longer valid. If you are in the US, you may need to make plans for immediate departure.”

These sudden revocations have left many students in shock, facing the grim reality of deportation and the invalidation of their legal stay, Form I-20, and Employment Authorization Documents (EAD).

This move comes shortly after a previous wave of deportation orders issued in March 2025, linked to alleged campus activism. While those actions sparked controversy, the latest crackdown for relatively minor offences is being widely criticised as disproportionate.

Immigration lawyers and student advisors are overwhelmed. Texas-based attorney Chand Paravathneni, currently representing around 30 affected Indian students, expressed concern: “We’ve rarely seen SEVIS being revoked for petty offences like running a red light or driving without a licensed adult in the car.”

Among the impacted students is a Hyderabad native currently studying in Omaha, who revealed he was fined two years ago for speeding in New York but was never arrested.

Another student admitted to a DUI (driving under the influence) charge, saying he had followed all court mandates, including installing a car ignition lock and undergoing sobriety checks.

In a more severe case, a Texas-based student was arrested for shoplifting $144 worth of items from Walmart. However, the case was dismissed due to his clean academic record and cooperation. “I followed all legal instructions and thought the matter was behind me. Why am I being punished again?” he asked.

Experts warn that even minor offences are taken seriously under US immigration law, and violations—even old ones—can trigger harsh consequences. Ravi Lothumalla, head of US Admissions consultancy, noted: “This is unprecedented. Students must seek legal help immediately. Some cases could still be reversed if challenged properly.”

The incident has sparked widespread anxiety in the Indian student community in the US, highlighting the fragile nature of immigration status and the importance of legal awareness.

Many are now worried that a single overlooked misstep—even one resolved long ago—could derail their education and future prospects.

As the crackdown unfolds, calls are growing for diplomatic intervention and clearer guidelines for students navigating complex legal systems abroad.