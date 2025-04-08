Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi alleges strip search by male officer at US airport over power bank

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage across social media platforms, Indian entrepreneur Shruti Chaturvedi has alleged that she was strip searched by a male officer and detained for eight hours at the Anchorage airport in Alaska, United States. The reason, she claims, was a “suspicious” power bank found in her handbag.

Chaturvedi, a well-known brand consultant and founder of Chaaipani and India Action Project, shared her traumatic experience on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), tagging India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to draw attention to her ordeal.

“Imagine being detained by Police and FBI for 8 hours, being questioned the most ridiculous things, physically checked by a male officer on camera, stripped off warm wear, mobile phone, wallet, kept in chilled room, not allowed to use a restroom, or make a single phone call, made to miss your flight – all because the airport security found your powerbank in handbag ‘suspicious’,” Chaturvedi wrote in a viral post.

According to her account, the incident took place during a routine transit at Anchorage International Airport. What began as a standard security check quickly escalated when officials raised concerns over a portable charger she was carrying in her luggage. She was immediately detained, and what followed was a series of invasive and distressing actions, including being stripped of her warm clothing, denied access to basic amenities such as a restroom, and held in a cold room for hours.

Chaturvedi claims her wallet and mobile phone were confiscated, effectively cutting her off from any communication. She was not allowed to contact anyone, including legal or consular help, throughout the eight-hour interrogation and detainment. She also missed her flight due to the ordeal.

Of particular concern in her post was the claim that she was physically searched by a male officer while being recorded on camera, an act that has drawn significant criticism for its apparent violation of her rights and privacy.

This alarming revelation has triggered widespread anger among netizens and civil rights advocates, many demanding a formal apology from U.S. authorities and a diplomatic intervention by the Indian government.

Chaturvedi is not just an entrepreneur but also a prominent voice in Indian digital media and social reform. Her platform Chaaipani is known for storytelling around inspiring individuals and grassroots change-makers.

Calls for an investigation and diplomatic redressal are mounting as the case highlights growing concerns over racial profiling and the treatment of international travelers at U.S. airports, particularly people of color and those of South Asian descent.

As of now, there has been no official response from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or the Anchorage Airport Authority. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is yet to comment on the matter.

The incident underscores the need for clear guidelines, gender-sensitive protocols, and accountability for law enforcement personnel when dealing with international passengers.