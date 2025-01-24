Indian parents denied US Entry at Newark airport due to missing return tickets amid Trump’s tightened immigration rules

In a development that has raised concerns among the Indian diaspora, Indian parents traveling to the United States were denied entry at Newark Airport due to not having return tickets. This highlights the stricter immigration policies under Donald Trump’s second term.

The couple, who had traveled on B-1/B-2 visitor visas with plans to stay for five months, were shocked to learn that return tickets had become mandatory for visitors under the new 2025 regulations.

Despite their attempts to explain their situation to immigration officials, the parents were sent back to India immediately, with no official announcement or clear communication about the newly enforced rule. This incident has left many travelers confused and anxious about the lack of prior notice regarding such requirements.

Under Trump’s second term, concerns over changes to US immigration policies have heightened, particularly for those on temporary visas such as the popular H-1B.

The former president’s history of implementing tough immigration measures has led to widespread apprehension among the Indian immigrant community, and incidents like this further fuel the anxiety surrounding travel to the US.

- Advertisement -

The unexpected denial of entry has cast a shadow on the already complicated process of visiting the US. Immigration officials cited the 2025 regulations as the reason for the couple’s return, but no public announcement or clear guidance had been provided to travelers regarding this change.

This has created a sense of uncertainty among many visitors who are now questioning what other new or unannounced rules may apply at US ports of entry.

This unexpected enforcement has also triggered concern among travelers, particularly those visiting family or traveling on short-term visas. In the case of the Indian parents, they had planned to stay for five months, and the requirement for a return ticket was not mentioned at the time of booking their trip.

This uncommunicated rule change raises questions about the transparency of immigration policies and the need for clearer communication from US authorities to ensure travelers are not caught off guard.

Indian travelers, especially those planning family visits or short stays, are now being urged to exercise caution and ensure they have all the necessary documentation before traveling.

It is crucial for visitors to have return tickets and to verify any new requirements that might apply to avoid being denied entry, as was the case for the Indian couple.

The lack of clear communication about such policy changes only adds to the confusion, leaving travelers uncertain about the next steps. As the Trump administration continues to enforce stricter immigration rules, Indian visitors to the US are advised to stay informed and prepared for any unannounced changes that could impact their travel plans.