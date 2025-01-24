Megyn Kelly weighs in on Barack and Michelle Obama divorce rumors, calls it a potential ‘political earthquake’

Social media has been abuzz with rumours about the possibility of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama ending their 30-year marriage. These speculations have captured public interest, with debates and discussions emerging across platforms. Megyn Kelly, the American journalist, recently weighed in on the topic during her podcast, delving into the origins and details of the rumours.

Kelly highlighted the timeline of how these whispers began circulating. “There seems to be some momentum picking up in the rumour mill about their marriage,” she stated, referencing a report by American author Jessica Reed Kraus.

On January 15, Kraus shared on her substack that Michelle Obama’s absence from Jimmy Carter’s funeral had sparked initial speculation, which was later compounded by her decision not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. These incidents, according to Kraus, raised questions about potential issues between the couple.

NEW: Megyn Kelly breaks down the rumors that Barack & Michelle Obama are separating, says it would be a “political earthquake” if true. “I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in democrat circles, never mind America.” “I don’t… pic.twitter.com/54hRiu30nf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2025

Furthermore, Kelly mentioned Kraus’ claim about actress Jennifer Aniston being linked to Barack Obama. According to Kraus, a direct message from an insider suggested that Aniston had allegedly confided in her inner circle about her relationship with the former president.

Adding to the intrigue, Meghan McCain also touched on the topic during her show. McCain claimed she had heard similar rumours as Kraus. A journalist on McCain’s show stated that “very serious journalists” had confirmed to her that the divorce speculation might be true.

Kelly acknowledged the gravity of the situation if these rumours were indeed accurate. “I do not know whether this is true, but if it is, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democrat circles, never mind America,” she remarked. Kelly also added, “I don’t remember a presidential divorce in modern history.”

Reporter Tara Palmeri also contributed her insights, stating on her podcast that she has heard from multiple sources about the couple allegedly living “separate lives.” She further elaborated, “She clearly has very little interest — she’s always hated politics! She did not really like being First Lady.”

The rumours, while unverified, have left many wondering about their potential implications. Only time will tell if there is any truth behind these claims or if they remain just another round of unfounded gossip in the public sphere.