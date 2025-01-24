Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduce baby Dua to paparazzi in a heartwarming moment

Bollywood’s favorite couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, have embarked on a new and joyous chapter in their lives as parents.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September 2024, a moment that has been celebrated widely by fans and well-wishers. Ever since the announcement of their pregnancy earlier this year, excitement has been palpable among their admirers.

Stunning maternity shoot pictures of Deepika further added to the buzz, going viral on social media. After months of anticipation, the couple finally shared a special glimpse of their baby girl with the paparazzi in a memorable and thoughtful gesture.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s baby girl was born on September 8, 2024, bringing immense joy to the couple and their loved ones. Shortly after her birth, the couple announced that they had named her Dua, a name that beautifully translates to “prayer” or “wish made to God.”

Recently, the paparazzi’s long-standing wish to meet baby Dua was fulfilled during a special event in Mumbai. When Ranveer Singh arrived at the airport, the paps eagerly inquired about Dua, and the couple decided to grant their request.

For the first time, Ranveer and Deepika introduced their little one to the paparazzi, expressing gratitude for the love and support they have received.

On this special occasion, Ranveer thanked the media and acknowledged their warmth, saying, “Dua has brought so much happiness into our lives.”

The heartwarming moment showcased the humility and kindness of Bollywood’s beloved couple. However, while the paparazzi were thrilled to meet Dua, the baby’s face has yet to be officially revealed. Deepika and Ranveer have chosen to keep this detail private for now, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the day they can catch a glimpse of the little one.

The couple’s sweet gesture has warmed the hearts of their fans, but many are still hoping for an official photo of baby Dua.

Social media is abuzz with excitement, as fans continue to shower the family with love and blessings. While the wait continues, it’s clear that Ranveer and Deepika are cherishing every moment of parenthood.

Despite their busy schedules, Ranveer and Deepika are prioritizing time with their daughter. Their dedication to family life was evident during the promotions for Singham Again, where Ranveer revealed that Deepika had opted out of attending the event to take care of Dua. He further shared, “I take care of my daughter at night when Deepika sleeps,” showcasing their teamwork as parents.

The couple’s journey as new parents has struck a chord with fans, and their love for their daughter is evident in every gesture. While the world waits for a glimpse of baby Dua, Ranveer and Deepika are undoubtedly relishing this precious time with their little one.