Babil Khan joins Indian-American film ‘Yakshi’ alongside Anna Ben

Babil Khan, known for his unconventional film choices, is set to star in the Indian-American short film Yakshi, directed by Karan Sunil. The film also features acclaimed Malayalam actress Anna Ben, best known for her performances in Kumbalangi Nights and Helen.

Produced by Lambe Log Productions, Yakshi is expected to blend elements of Indian folklore with contemporary storytelling. However, the makers have kept the plot details under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding the project.

Giving fans a glimpse into the making of Yakshi, Anna Ben shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set. Alongside the images, she expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the film.

“This was truly written in the stars. Had the most amazing time working with these wonderful human beings. @ksunzz @lambelogproductions, thank you for trusting me to be Maya. Thank you for letting me discover a whole new side as an artist. And most importantly, giving everyone a safe space to work and collaborate.”

She also praised her co-star Babil Khan, saying, “@babil.i.k, you are an absolute darling! I hope we get to work together more and can’t wait to see you do all the wonderful things you are dreaming to do.”

Apart from Yakshi, Babil Khan is set to star in an upcoming romantic drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Produced by Madhu Mantena in collaboration with Allu Aravind and SKN Films, the yet-to-be-titled project is already generating buzz. Sai Rajesh, known for his critically acclaimed films like Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Bollywood romance.

While the anticipation around the film continues to grow, the makers have yet to announce the female lead.

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, has steadily carved his niche in the industry with his distinct choices, and his collaboration with talented filmmakers across different genres continues to solidify his position as one of the most promising actors of his generation.