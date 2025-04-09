Satinder Sartaaj’s ‘Sai’ gets Canadian twist: From visas to Trump, singer’s improv performance wins heart

Punjabi folk sensation Satinder Sartaaj brought the house down in Toronto with his soulful and witty performance during his ongoing ‘The Sphere of Eminence Tour 2025’. The singer, known for his poetic lyrics and soulful voice in hits like ‘Udaarian’ and ‘Jalsa 2.0’, surprised his audience with a spontaneous twist to his 2009 hit ‘Sai’, giving it a unique Canadian flavor that’s now going viral.

A video clip capturing the moment was shared by a Canada-based Instagram account, and it has since racked up over a million views. In the video, Sartaaj is seen altering the original lyrics of ‘Sai’ to reflect the everyday concerns of Indo-Canadians, blending humor and cultural references into his performance.

Without a script or rehearsal, the artist riffed on topics like visa delays, Indo-Canadian marriages, import tariffs, and even threw in a shout-out to former US President Donald Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗮 (@troll_canadaa_)

“Trump de naal Canada di dosti changi ho jaave,” sang Sartaaj, evoking cheers from the audience. His off-the-cuff prayer also included a plea for faster visa approvals for parents of Indian immigrants in Canada, a topic that resonated deeply with the crowd. He continued weaving in themes of cross-border love, luxury cars, and the absurdities of bureaucracy, drawing laughter and applause with every line.

The improvised performance was soon dubbed the “Sai – Canadian version” by Instagram users. Many fans praised the singer’s presence of mind and lyrical spontaneity, calling him a rare combination of soulful musician and stand-up comic. One comment read, “He’s singing while making up lyrics on the spot—and still better than most studio hits,” while another quipped, “Satinder Sartaaj is turning into a sit-down comedian now!”

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Sartaaj had emphasized his connection with live audiences: “I don’t just sing, I share my soul. The love and energy from the audience inspire me, and in those moments, we are all connected.” That connection was clearly on full display in Toronto, as his creative take on ‘Sai’ turned into a celebration of Indo-Canadian identity and diaspora experiences.

The video continues to gain momentum online, with fans across the world now requesting their own versions of ‘Sai’, tailored to their communities and concerns. From a casual live moment to a viral sensation, Sartaaj has once again proven why he remains one of the most beloved voices in Punjabi music.

As the ‘Sphere of Eminence Tour 2025’ continues across North America, fans eagerly await more such gems from the artist who blends folk music with heartfelt storytelling—and, occasionally, political satire.