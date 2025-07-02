Cassie Ventura’s lawyer rejects ‘winner’ label after Diddy verdict, cites years of abuse

Advertisements

Cassie Ventura’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has firmly rejected the characterization of his client as a “winner” following the verdict in the high-profile case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This response comes after Combs’ defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, referred to Ventura as the “winner” due to her securing a multi-million dollar settlement stemming from her 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs.

Wigdor, speaking to CNN, emphasized that Ventura’s experience cannot be reduced to a financial outcome. “Obviously, Cassie Ventura, at that point in time and today, is not the winner,” he stated. He highlighted the decade of abuse Ventura endured, including being forced into prolonged sexual acts while suffering from UTIs and alleging rape.

Wigdor stressed, “To call her a winner, even though she did get $30 million—part from Sean Combs, part from the hotel—no amount of money is going to ever undo what she had to endure and what she had to go through.” He added that both he and Ventura found the “winner” label deeply inappropriate.

Ventura’s Focus on Healing and Family

Since testifying early in the trial—while eight months pregnant—Ventura has shifted her attention to her family. Now a mother of three, she is working to move forward and heal from the trauma she experienced. Wigdor noted, “She is really trying to look forward,” underscoring Ventura’s resilience and focus on her personal life after the trial.

The Verdict: Combs Convicted on Two Counts

The verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial brought mixed emotions for Ventura and her legal team. Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, including a count directly related to Ventura.

Wigdor acknowledged the complexity of the outcome, stating, “Obviously, we would’ve liked to have seen convictions on the RICO charges and the sex-trafficking charges, but Cassie prompted this investigation by the Southern District and now Sean Combs stands before this court as a convicted felon of two crimes.”

While not the complete victory they hoped for, Wigdor and Ventura expressed gratitude to the jury for holding Combs accountable on the two counts.

The Importance of Victim Courage in Sex Crime Prosecutions

Following the verdict, Jay Clayton, US attorney for New York’s Southern District, and Ricky Patel, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ New York field office, released a statement highlighting the challenges and importance of prosecuting sex crimes.

They acknowledged the profound trauma endured by victims and the courage required to come forward. “Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society,” the statement read.

The officials emphasized a victim-centered approach, recognizing the hardships victims face and the necessity of their bravery in seeking justice. They also praised the collaborative efforts of the Civil Rights Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the NYPD in addressing human trafficking and sex crimes.

Moving Forward

The case against Sean “Diddy” Combs underscores the complexities of seeking justice for survivors of abuse. While the legal outcome was mixed, the proceedings have brought attention to the courage of victims like Cassie Ventura and the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat sex crimes. For Ventura, the focus now is on healing and building a future beyond the trauma she endured.