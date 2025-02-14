-0.3 C
Entertainment

Tensions rise between Kanye West and Bianca Censori amid controversies

By: Shelbin MS

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Getty Images

Kanye West & Bianca Censori: Rising Tensions Amid Ongoing Drama

Kanye West, legally known as Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly facing difficulties in their marriage following a string of controversies involving Ye. Sources close to the couple claim that Censori has been staying at their $35 million Beverly Hills home, while Ye’s current location is unknown. Insiders suggest that the couple may be heading for a split, with Censori allegedly set to receive a $5 million settlement.

The speculation intensified after Censori’s revealing outfit at the 2025 Grammy Awards drew significant criticism. While Ye publicly defended her, praising her as “smart, talented, brave, and hot,” reports suggest the incident exacerbated existing tensions in their relationship.

Adding to the strain, Ye’s controversies—including allegations of antisemitism and backlash over selling swastika-themed merchandise—have reportedly left Censori unwilling to remain associated with the fallout.

However, a representative for the couple, Milo Yiannopoulos, denied the separation rumors. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Any announcements regarding their private life will come directly from them.” He also criticized the media for spreading false claims about the couple’s relationship.

Fans remain divided, with some believing the marriage is nearing its end and others dismissing the rumors as another example of tabloid speculation. Ye and Censori, who married in December 2022, have yet to make any public statement, leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.

