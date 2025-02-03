Kanye West’s shocking instructions to Bianca Censori before her risqué Grammys stunt revealed by lip reader

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Controversial Grammy Appearance Sparks Concern

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s latest appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards has once again sparked controversy. The rapper’s wife, Bianca, stunned the red carpet with a barely-there outfit that left little to the imagination.

A lip-reading expert has now revealed the shocking instructions West allegedly gave her before she stripped down at the grand event, adding fuel to growing concerns about his influence over her.

A viral TikTok video shared by CBS Mornings captured the moment when the couple arrived at the Grammys, with Censori initially draped in a long black fur coat. According to Nicola Hickling, a professional lip reader who analyzed the footage for the Daily Mail, West gave specific instructions to his 30-year-old wife before she made her daring move.

“You’re making a scene now,” West was allegedly seen telling Censori. He reportedly added, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.”

Hickling further claimed that the rapper instructed her to drop the coat behind her and then turn, reassuring her by saying, “I got you.” In response, Censori supposedly nodded and replied, “Alright, let’s go.” Moments later, she removed the coat, unveiling a completely sheer ensemble that closely resembled the artwork of West’s upcoming album Vultures 1. The album cover previously featured Censori in a similarly revealing outfit, sparking speculation that this appearance was staged as part of West’s artistic vision.

Censori’s outfit and behavior at the Grammys ignited a storm of backlash on social media. Many users expressed concern over whether she was being coerced into these public stunts by West, comparing her transformation to that of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “It’s no longer about the clothes – it’s about Bianca’s well-being. How much longer can she be paraded around like this before someone realizes it’s just too much?”

Another wrote, “Someone needs to save Bianca Censori from Kanye.”

The incident has intensified discussions about West’s influence over Censori, with many suggesting that her recent behavior may not entirely be of her own volition. Reports have previously indicated that her close friends and family are deeply worried about her, fearing that she is being manipulated by the rapper.

According to a source quoted by Page Six, West and Censori did not stay at the Grammys for long. After their red carpet appearance, security personnel allegedly escorted them out. Another insider confirmed, “He walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left.”

Though no official statement has been made by the Recording Academy or the Grammys organizers, multiple reports suggest that the couple’s appearance caused significant disruption at the event.

Amidst all the controversy, recent rumors suggest that Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship might be on the rocks. According to The Sun, the couple reportedly separated weeks ago, raising speculation that Censori might be reconsidering her association with West.

Reports indicate that her friends have been urging her to distance herself from the rapper, citing concerns over his controlling behavior. While neither West nor Censori has publicly commented on the state of their relationship, this latest Grammys stunt has further fueled speculation that all is not well between them.

West has a long history of influencing his partners’ fashion choices. During his marriage to Kim Kardashian, he famously overhauled her wardrobe, pushing her toward more daring and high-fashion looks. Now, many believe he is doing the same with Censori, but in an even more extreme manner.

With this latest Grammys stunt making waves, the conversation continues about West’s role in shaping the image of the women in his life—and whether Bianca Censori is truly comfortable with the transformation she has undergone.