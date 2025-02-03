The complete list of winners and nominees at the Grammy Awards 2025

Grammy Awards 2025: Beyoncé, Lamar, and Carpenter Shine

The 67th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles, honoring the best musical talents across various genres. With over 90 awards distributed, the night celebrated artists who left a significant impact on the music industry in the past year. Here’s a detailed look at the winners and nominees in the key categories.

The Big Four Awards

Album of the Year Winner: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Nominees: André 3000 – New Blue Sun, Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet, Charli XCX – Brat, Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft, Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Nominees: The Beatles – Now And Then, Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em, Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso, Charli XCX – 360, Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather, Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!, Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight

- Advertisement -

Song of the Year Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Nominees: Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em, Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile, Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!, Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy), Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight

Best New Artist Winner: Chappell Roan

Nominees: Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims

Pop and Dance Categories

Best Pop Vocal Album Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Nominees: Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft, Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine, Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Pop Solo Performance Winner: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Nominees: Beyoncé – Bodyguard, Charli XCX – Apple, Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather, Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Winner: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Nominees: Gracie Abrams ft Taylor Swift – Us, Beyoncé ft Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans, Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess, Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Rock and Metal Categories

Best Rock Performance Winner: The Beatles – Now And Then

Nominees: The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High), Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me, Idles – Gift Horse, Pearl Jam – Dark Matter, St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Album Winner: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Nominees: The Black Crowes – Happiness B*****s*, Fontaines DC – Romance, Green Day – Saviors, Idles – TANGK, Pearl Jam – Dark Matter, Jack White – No Name

Rap Categories

Best Rap Performance Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Nominees: Cardi B – Enough (Miami), Common & Pete Rock ft Posdnuos – When The Sun Shines Again, Doechii – Nissan Altima, Eminem – Houdini, Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That, GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Rap Album Winner: Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Nominees: J Cole – Might Delete Later, Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1, Eminem – The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Country and R&B Categories

Best Country Album Winner: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Nominees: Post Malone – F-1 Trillion, Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well, Chris Stapleton – Higher, Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best R&B Album Winner: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Nominees: Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack, Muni Long – Revenge, Lucky Daye – Algorithm, Usher – Coming Home

Film, TV, and Other Categories

Best Song Written for Visual Media Winner: Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From American Symphony)

Nominees: Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album), *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake – Better Place (From Trolls Band Together), Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Best Music Video Winner: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Nominees: A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif, Charli XCX – 360, Eminem – Houdini, Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight

The Grammy Awards 2025 proved to be a night of celebration, surprises, and record-breaking wins. Beyoncé finally secured an Album of the Year win, Kendrick Lamar dominated in rap, and Sabrina Carpenter shined in pop categories.

The evening reinforced the dynamic and diverse nature of today’s music industry, setting the stage for another year of musical excellence.