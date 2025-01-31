Jaideep Ahlawat defends ‘Raazi’ co-star Alia Bhatt against nepotism criticism: ‘It’s not her mistake that she is daughter of Mahesh Bhatt’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently spoke about nepotism in Bollywood, sharing his views on how star kids like Alia Bhatt also face their own challenges despite being born into influential film families.

In an industry often criticized for favoring insiders over outsiders, Ahlawat emphasized that Alia’s talent should not be overshadowed by her background. He praised the actress for her dedication and acting skills, questioning the fairness of the constant nepotism debate surrounding her career.

In an interview with ANI, the Paatal Lok actor lauded Alia’s craft and addressed the negativity she often faces online. Calling her a “brilliant actress,” Ahlawat asked how it must feel for her to repeatedly come across comments labeling her a “nepo kid.”

He stated, “They must have struggles of their own. Alia is such a brilliant actress. Imagine if she had to read comments all day saying ‘nepo kid, nepo kid.’ How strange must that feel? Uski koi galti hai kya agar woh Mahesh Bhatt ke ghar mein paida hui hain? A child who grows up watching and discussing films from the age of three or four will naturally understand the profession better.”

Further elaborating on his point, Ahlawat compared the situation to children of doctors, explaining that those raised in an environment where a particular profession is deeply ingrained will naturally gravitate towards it.

He said, “It’s the same as a child whose parents are great doctors–if people keep telling them every day, ‘Oh, you’re a doctor’s child, so you’ll become a doctor too,’ won’t they get frustrated? It’s not their fault.”

Ahlawat, who worked with Alia Bhatt in the critically acclaimed film Raazi, shared his experience of witnessing her work ethic firsthand. He recalled how well-prepared she was on set and praised her dedication. “Alia comes to the set with so much preparation. You can see it in Raazi. When we worked together, it was clear how well she had prepared for her role.”

The nepotism debate has been an ongoing discussion in Bollywood, often sparked by the success of star kids in comparison to self-made actors. While some argue that being born into a film family provides certain privileges, others, like Ahlawat, believe that talent and hard work should not be disregarded simply due to one’s lineage.

On the professional front, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently being praised for his performance in Paatal Lok Season 2, which premiered on January 17. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, and Maharaj. His next big project is The Family Man Season 3, where he will star alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The series, created by Raj & DK, is highly anticipated by fans.