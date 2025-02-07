3.3 C
Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram post sparks speculation after Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding absence

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are first cousins. (Photo credit: @parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra’s recent Instagram post has drawn attention following her absence from her cousin Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. She shared a message that read, “We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.” This cryptic post has led to speculation about a possible rift within the family.

Siddharth Chopra, the brother of actress Priyanka Chopra, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by several family members, including Parineeti’s parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra, as well as Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and other relatives. However, both Priyanka and Parineeti were absent, raising questions among fans.

Some believe Parineeti may have missed the wedding due to her work commitments, as her recent social media updates show her engaged in an upcoming project. Others speculate her absence could be linked to Priyanka not attending Parineeti’s wedding in 2023.

Priyanka and Parineeti are first cousins, with their fathers—Ashok Chopra and Pawan Chopra—being brothers. They have previously spoken about their strong bond. Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently filming SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, and Parineeti is expected to announce new projects soon.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

