Khushi Kapoor reveals Janhvi Kapoor’s fun kitchen experiments made her gain weight during lockdown

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor share a close sibling bond, and their dynamic often leaves fans amused. While Janhvi has always had a say in Khushi’s fashion choices for movie promotions, it turns out she also plays a major role in her younger sister’s diet.

In a recent interview, Khushi candidly revealed how Janhvi’s love for food led to her gaining weight during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Khushi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with The Archies, is now gearing up for her next film, Loveyapa, set to release on February 7.

During a promotional chat with The Indian Express, the young actress shared how Janhvi constantly experimented in the kitchen and used her as a ‘guinea pig’ to try out new food combinations.

Khushi humorously recalled, “My sister is a huge foodie, and she has been feeding me since I was young. I am like the guinea pig in the house. During Covid, I gained so much weight because she would just go into the kitchen, mix all the ingredients, and put it in my mouth. She loves food and also feeding people, so she comes up with some interesting combinations.”

Fans of the Kapoor sisters know that Janhvi is an adventurous eater who loves to cook, often sharing glimpses of her kitchen experiments on social media. It seems Khushi has been the primary taste tester of these culinary trials, making their lockdown experience filled with food and fun.

Apart from food, the Kapoor sisters share a strong emotional connection. Janhvi is known to be Khushi’s biggest cheerleader, supporting her at every step of her acting career. She has been actively promoting Loveyapa and hyping up her sister’s first big-screen release.

The rom-com Loveyapa stars Khushi alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is expected to showcase a fresh romantic narrative, and Janhvi is just as excited as Khushi’s fans to see her in this new avatar.

After Loveyapa, Khushi has another major project lined up—Karan Johar’s recently announced film Nadaaniyan, where she will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. This film will mark Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, making it one of the most anticipated star-kid projects of the year.

With back-to-back projects and a growing fanbase, Khushi is stepping out of the shadow of her late mother, Sridevi, and her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, to carve her own space in Bollywood.

As she balances her film career with her personal life, one thing remains constant—her adorable sibling bond with Janhvi, which continues to entertain fans with every new revelation.