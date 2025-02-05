Ed Sheeran enjoys traditional ‘champi’ in Chennai before concert, internet reacts

British singer Ed Sheeran, currently on “The Mathematics Tour” in India, is making headlines not just for his performances but also for embracing local experiences.

Ahead of his much-anticipated concert in Chennai, the Grammy-winning artist indulged in a traditional Indian head massage, popularly known as “champi.” His hilarious reaction to the intense massage has taken the internet by storm.

A video shared by EDHQ, a fan club dedicated to the singer, captures the amusing moment. The clip begins with Sheeran playfully counting down before the masseur starts working on his head. Within seconds, the singer reacts with surprise, exclaiming, “This is abuse!” while his entourage bursts into laughter. Despite the unexpected intensity of the massage, Sheeran seemed to enjoy the experience, later sharing the video on his Instagram stories with the caption, “This kinda slaps.”

Social media users were quick to respond with witty comments. One fan quipped, “Now we’ll know the reason if you forget lyrics.” Another joked, “I always thought I wanted a head massage, but I’m not so sure now.” Some fans even compared the vigorous massage to how Sheeran plays his guitar, with a comment reading, “Now you know how your guitar feels during ‘Bloodstream’.”

Sheeran’s “The Mathematics Tour” began in Pune on January 30, followed by a performance in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2, where Indian singer Armaan Malik opened for him. Chennai is the next stop on his tour, followed by concerts in Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. The tour is being produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

This isn’t the first time an international celebrity has enjoyed India’s rich traditions and experiences. Sheeran’s willingness to try a classic Indian “champi” reflects his openness to exploring different cultures.

Fans have praised him for immersing himself in local customs while on tour, making his India visit even more special.

With the tour moving forward, fans across India are eagerly waiting to witness Sheeran’s live performances. His unique interaction with local traditions has only increased the excitement around his remaining concerts.

Whether it’s his soulful music or his playful engagement with Indian culture, Ed Sheeran continues to win hearts wherever he goes.