Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film ‘Chhaava’ faces controversy, ‘lezim’ dance scenes removed by the director

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced on Monday that the “lezim” dance scene from his upcoming historical drama Chhaava will be removed. The decision came after objections were raised by politicians and history enthusiasts regarding the portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior king on whom the movie is based.

The controversy erupted following the release of the film’s trailer, which featured a scene where Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, are seen dancing with the lezim, a traditional musical instrument deeply rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Utekar stated, “The meeting with Raj Thackeray was to seek his advice. His knowledge of history, especially regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is extensive. He provided valuable suggestions for changes, which we will implement. As for the scene featuring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj playing ‘lezim,’ we will delete it. It was not our intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

The scene had sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many deeming it disrespectful to the historical figure. Politicians, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, also demanded that the film maintain historical accuracy and warned of blocking its release if it contained objectionable content.

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025

Utekar explained his decision, saying, “We are removing the scene because it is not a significant part of the film. If people feel that the portrayal is inaccurate, we are willing to make this change. Our goal has always been to honour and showcase the greatness of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to the world.”

Uday Samant welcomed the move and expressed hope that it would put an end to the controversy. On social media platform X, he praised the effort to bring Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy to the big screen but emphasized the need for filmmakers to act responsibly. “It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people,” he said.

He further warned, “Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated. The producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!”

Chhaava, set to hit theatres on February 14, is described as a powerful story of a courageous warrior whose coronation in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign.

What is Lezim Folk Dance?

Lezim is a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra, often performed during festivals and celebrations. Dancers use a small percussion instrument called a “lezim,” striking it against the ground or another instrument to create rhythmic sounds. The dance reflects Maharashtra’s cultural vibrancy but sparked controversy due to its perceived historical inaccuracy in the context of Chhaava.