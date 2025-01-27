Urvashi Rautela responds to ‘beauty without brains’ trolls, cites Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as examples

Urvashi Rautela recently found herself at the center of a social media storm after being trolled for flaunting her expensive watch while expressing concern over Saif Ali Khan’s alleged stabbing. The actor, known for her glamorous appearances and outspoken nature, addressed the criticism during an interview with Instant Bollywood.

The backlash began when Urvashi spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s reported attack at his Bandra residence. In her statement to ANI, she expressed concern about the rising insecurity and mentioned the expensive diamond-studded Rolex her mother had gifted her, alongside a mini watch gifted by her father.

She said, “It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger. However, we don’t feel confident wearing these items openly due to the insecurity of being attacked. Whatever happened was very unfortunate.”

Her comments were met with criticism, with social media users accusing her of being tone-deaf and self-centered. Many questioned her focus on material possessions while addressing a serious issue. Following the backlash, Urvashi shared an apology on Instagram but later deleted it.

When asked about being labelled as “beauty without brains,” Urvashi defended herself by drawing parallels with prominent personalities who also face criticism. She said, “The thing is… even the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi ji, and my most favourite superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are not spared by people. So, you tell me, what can be done about this?”

Her response sparked another round of debate online, with many criticizing her for comparing herself to figures like Modi, SRK, and Salman. A Reddit user commented, “No way she compared herself to greats like Modi ji, SRK, and Salman.” Another added, “She is delusional but iconic at the same time.”

In an interview with Filmfare, Urvashi elaborated on the incident, explaining the context behind her remarks. She revealed that the interviews took place early in the morning to celebrate the success of her Telugu film, Daaku Maharaaj.

She said, “The incident occurred at 4 a.m., and my interviews were scheduled for 8 a.m. I was unaware of the situation. I only learned later that someone had been hurt, but I didn’t know the severity of the injury. Coming from the film fraternity, I expressed my heartfelt concern and support. Even now, after the person has recovered, I remain unclear about the details.”

Despite her clarification, the actor continues to face mixed reactions online. While some admire her boldness, others believe her statements lack tact.