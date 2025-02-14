Deepika Padukone shines in Cartier’s 63.76-carat necklace at Dubai event

Deepika Padukone Stuns in Cartier’s Chryseis Necklace at Dubai Event

Deepika Padukone showcased Cartier’s Chryseis necklace featuring a 63.76-carat rubellite at the luxury brand’s High Jewelry event in Dubai. The event, held at the Al Shindagha Museum, celebrated Cartier’s 25th anniversary in the UAE and marked the unveiling of the “A Journey of Wonders” exhibition, which highlights the brand’s most exquisite creations.

As Cartier’s High Jewelry Global Ambassador since 2022, Padukone’s look was styled by Shaleena Nathani. She wore a custom black off-shoulder gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma, featuring dramatic puff sleeves to complement the statement piece. Her beauty look included a smoky eye and a sleek bun accessorized with a black ribbon, created by makeup artist Anil C and hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou.

The Chryseis necklace, part of Cartier’s Nature Sauvage collection, draws inspiration from butterfly wings with intricate black-and-white detailing and chalcedony beads. Its centerpiece is a striking rubellite stone in Cartier’s signature color palette of red, green, and black.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Padukone called it “an exquisite evening with my friends at Cartier,” reinforcing her role as a global fashion icon.