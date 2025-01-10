2.8 C
Deepika Padukone slams L&T CMD’s call for 7-day work week, says ‘mental health matters’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Deepika Padukone attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Deepika Padukone, known for her advocacy of mental health awareness, expressed strong disapproval of recent remarks made by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) CMD SN Subrahmanyan. A video featuring Subrahmanyan’s controversial comments about employees working on Sundays and an 80-hour work week resurfaced on social media, sparking outrage.

Deepika, who has consistently highlighted the importance of work-life balance and mental well-being, took to her Instagram handle to respond to the statements and the company’s subsequent explanation.

Deepika Padukone
A screenshot of Deepika Padukone’s story. (Photo credit: @deepikapadukone)

In the video, Subrahmanyan lamented the lack of a seven-day work week, saying, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays… because I work on Sundays.” He went on to question the productivity of employees during their time off, stating, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working.” The remarks drew widespread criticism, with many finding them disrespectful and indicative of a disregard for employees’ personal lives.

Deepika Padukone reacted to the video with a post that read, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters.” Her comment underscored the need for individuals in influential positions to advocate for healthier work environments rather than perpetuate exploitative practices.

The controversy escalated further when L&T issued an official statement defending Subrahmanyan’s vision. The company emphasized its role in “nation-building” and framed the chairman’s remarks as a call for extraordinary effort to achieve extraordinary outcomes. The statement read, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faye D’Souza (@fayedsouza)

Deepika responded to this explanation with another post, saying, “And they just made it worse,” reflecting her continued disappointment. Her reactions have sparked a broader conversation about the responsibility of leaders to promote work-life balance and respect employees’ mental health needs.

This incident comes amid growing debates about workplace culture in India, especially after similar statements by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week. Critics argue that such demands ignore the importance of employee well-being, which is crucial for sustainable productivity.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently starred in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh. The actress, who recently became a mother, continues to use her platform to raise awareness about issues that matter, blending her celebrity influence with her passion for social causes.

