Alia Bhatt’s beach getaway in Thailand: Swimsuits, jet skis, and stunning views

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently treated her fans to glimpses of her serene beach holiday in Thailand. Accompanied by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, the actress enjoyed a day of relaxation and adventure by the sea. On Thursday (9), Alia shared a series of photos from her idyllic getaway on Instagram, giving her followers a peek into her sun-soaked escapades.

In one of the standout pictures, Alia posed in a chic black swimsuit, radiating effortless beachy vibes. Her natural charm and relaxed demeanor made the snapshot an instant hit among fans. Alongside soaking up the sun, Alia’s trip also included an exciting jet ski ride. The actress showcased her adventurous side as she glided through the sparkling waters, with the photo perfectly capturing her thrill-seeking spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The holiday wasn’t just about solo fun, though. Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, joined her, adding a familial touch to the escapade. The duo’s pictures together highlighted their close bond as they enjoyed some much-needed downtime away from their busy schedules.

Alia’s posts also captured the essence of the scenic beauty in Thailand. She shared a picturesque shot of the beach, captioning it with a cheeky remark: “If you didn’t post a beach photo, did you even go on vacation?” Fans wholeheartedly agreed with her sentiment, with the comment section flooding with appreciation for her sense of humor and style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Known for her dedication to fitness, Alia ensured that her vacation didn’t disrupt her health routine. In one of the posts, she hinted at her commitment to staying in shape, even while on holiday, noting how she never misses a gym day.

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt’s Thailand getaway not only offered her a refreshing break but also served as a delightful visual treat for her followers. Her blend of relaxation, adventure, and fitness continues to inspire fans who look up to her as an icon of work-life balance and effortless elegance.